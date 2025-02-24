Dr Jitendra Matlani Leads the World Book of Records London International Excellence Awards Dubai 2025

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], February 24: Dr Jitendra Matlani President Middle East World Book of Records London and Chairman of JM Global Group hosted a gala event at the prestigious location Atlantis the palm

In a spectacular display of global achievement, the World Book of Records London International Excellence Award debutant event in Dubai 2025 emerged as a resounding success. The event was held at the prestigious Atlantis The Palm and was marked by an atmosphere of honor, entertainment, and a collective celebration of excellence.

The ceremony brought together prominent personalities from over 15 countries, underscoring its truly international stature. Among the distinguished guests were Santosh Shukla, President & CEO of the World Book of Records London, along with the WBR team and key representatives of London Press. The event reached even at an higher level of distinction with the esteemed presence of the Central Minister of the Government of India, Ramdas Athawale as the chief guest along with high profile Emirati dignitaries Mahir Julfar and Mirza Al Sayegh.

World Book of Records London recognized outstanding achievements With meticulously planned ceremony and engaging performances, the event provided a platform for celebrating excellence on a global scale, leaving a lasting impact on all attendees.

A special Dubai edition magazine of World Book of Records London was released at the event.

This landmark event has firmly established itself as a milestone in international recognition and remains a shining example of how excellence transcends borders.

This spectacular event, curated by Marquisse Events Managing LLC, (part of JM GLOBAL group) set a new benchmark for international recognition, establishing itself as a landmark occasion in the global awards landscape.

