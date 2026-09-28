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Home / Business / Dr. K. A. Paul Meets Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York, Discusses Global Peace

Dr. K. A. Paul Meets Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York, Discusses Global Peace

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ANI
Updated At : 12:57 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Washington [US], September 28: Dr. K. A. Paul met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York City and discussed global peace, the ongoing conflict and the need to end the war through dialogue and diplomacy.

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Dr. Paul described the meeting as a significant moment and said he was happy to meet President Pezeshkian, whom he has known for more than two decades. He recalled meeting Pezeshkian in Tehran in February 2004, when Dr. Paul arrived with humanitarian aid following the Bam earthquake. At that time, Pezeshkian served as Iran's Health Minister.

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Dr. Paul recalled that a three-hour delay affected his arrival in Tehran, but Pezeshkian waited at the airport to receive him with red carpet. He also remembered their first extended conversation aboard Dr. Paul's aircraft.

I told him, “Mr. Minister, one day you will be the President of Iran,’' Dr. Paul recalled. He said President Pezeshkian remembered the conversation when they met in New York.

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During their meeting, Dr. Paul raised concerns about the impact of the conflict on people around the world, particularly rising energy and food prices effecting all 8 billion people of the world. He called for an immediate end to what he described as an unnecessary war and urged leaders to pursue peace.

Dr. Paul said President Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's position that it did not start the war and expressed Iran's readiness for peace.

Dr. Paul also shared his broader peace plan and discussed several developments he said would unfold in the coming months, including the upcoming U.S. midterm elections. He said he would reveal further details at the appropriate time.

Dr. Paul called by many including the Indian P. M. Modi government and the Times of India as the modern-day Gandhi, urged people of all faiths to pray for world leaders and support efforts to end the conflict.

“Blessed are the peacemakers. Cursed are the warmongers,” Dr. Paul said.

Dr. Paul said the meeting focused on the urgent need for dialogue, diplomacy and concrete steps toward peace as conflicts continue to affect millions of people around the world.

Following this significant meeting in New York, Dr. Paul will address the media in Washington, D.C., on September 28 at 11:30 a.m. (Washington Time) in front of the Gandhi Statue on Massachusetts Avenue.

To confirm your attendance to the Press, meet call Timothy +1 (346) 495-4700

Email: saveamericandtheworld@gmail.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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