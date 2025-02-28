Dr. Kiran Kumar Varma K Joins CARE Hospitals as Associate Clinical Director to Advance Emergency Medicine

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 28: CARE Hospitals proudly welcomes Dr. Kiran Kumar Varma K, a distinguished leader in Emergency Medicine, as Associate Clinical Director, HOD & Senior Consultant, Emergency Medicine. With over 17 years of expertise in Trauma Care, Toxicology, Critical Care, and Rapid Response Management, Dr. Kiran will be spearheading the Accident & Emergency (A&E) programs across three hospitals, two at CARE Banjara and one at CARE Malakpet, ushering in a new era of excellence in emergency and critical care.

At CARE Banjara, the focus will be on delivering world-class emergency care for cardiac and brain stroke patients, ensuring rapid, protocol-driven interventions for heart attacks and neurological emergencies. With advanced STEMI protocols, hyperacute stroke management, and 24/7 interventional support, CARE Banjara is poised to lead in cardiac and neuro-emergency treatments, further strengthening its position as a center of excellence in emergency medicine.

Under Dr. Kiran's leadership, CARE Malakpet is set to emerge as Hyderabad's premier polytrauma center, specializing in high-impact trauma cases, road accidents, industrial injuries, and multi-organ trauma management. Equipped with a robust rapid response infrastructure, multidisciplinary trauma teams, and state-of-the-art emergency protocols, CARE Malakpet will be the definitive destination for complex trauma care, ensuring superior emergency intervention and improved patient survival rates.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining CARE Hospitals, Dr. Kiran Kumar Varma K said, "Emergency medicine is at the forefront of saving lives, where every second counts. CARE Hospitals' dedication to cutting-edge emergency care and evidence-based interventions makes it the ideal place to drive transformative change. I look forward to collaborating with an exceptional team to elevate emergency and trauma care standards across multiple hospitals, ensuring every patient receives the fastest, most effective treatment possible."

Welcoming Dr. Kiran to the CARE family, Biju Nair, Zonal COO, CARE Hospitals, remarked, "Dr. Kiran Kumar Varma K's expertise in high-acuity emergency care and rapid response systems will be a game-changer for our A&E programs at CARE Banjara and CARE Malakpet. With a strategic vision to position CARE Banjara as a hub for advanced cardiac and stroke emergency care and establish CARE Malakpet as the city's leading polytrauma center, his leadership is set to revolutionize emergency medicine in Hyderabad. We are honored to have him on board and look forward to setting new benchmarks in emergency care together."

In his new role, Dr. Kiran will drive the transformation of A&E services across all three hospitals, integrating global best practices in trauma and critical care, leveraging advanced emergency response technology, and fostering a culture of clinical excellence. His emphasis on training, mentorship, and process optimization will establish new benchmarks in rapid emergency care, trauma management, and life-saving interventions.

This milestone underscores CARE Hospitals' unwavering commitment to being the foremost destination for emergency and trauma care in Hyderabad, ensuring that patients at CARE Banjara and CARE Malakpet receive the highest standards of critical intervention, stroke and cardiac emergency care, and polytrauma expertise.

CARE Hospitals, one of India's leading healthcare providers, is committed to delivering world-class medical services across a range of specialties. With a strong focus on patient centered care, innovation, and community health initiatives, CARE Hospitals continues to play a pivotal role in advancing healthcare standards in India. CARE Hospitals Group operates 17 healthcare facilities serving 7 cities across 6 states in India. The network has its presence in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam, Raipur, Nagpur, Indore & Aurangabad. A regional leader in South and Central India and counted among the top 5 pan-Indian hospital chains, CARE Hospitals delivers comprehensive care in over 30 clinical specialties, with over 3000+ beds.

