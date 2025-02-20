Dr. Kiran Lingutla Joins CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills Pioneering a New Era in Advanced Spine Surgery

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 20: CARE Hospitals, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Kiran Lingutla, a globally acclaimed spine surgeon, to its esteemed team of medical professionals. Renowned for his exceptional expertise in adult & paediatric spine deformity, minimally invasive spine surgery, revision spine surgery for failed back syndrome, spinal fractures including osteoporotic fracture, cervical spine disc replacement & 360 degree cervical fusion, spine pain management procedures, spine cancer treatments, and complex spinal surgeries, Dr. Kiran Lingutla's addition marks a significant milestone in CARE Banjara's mission to redefine advanced spine care. His arrival reinforces the hospital's position as a center of excellence, offering patients access to cutting-edge treatments and world-class surgical expertise.

With a distinguished career, both nationally & internationally, spanning years of dedication to precision-driven spine surgery, Dr. Kiran Lingutla is celebrated for his mastery in motion-preserving procedures, and complex spinal reconstructions. His unwavering commitment to patient-centric care and evidence based practices, aligns seamlessly with CARE Hospitals' core philosophy of delivering clinical excellence with compassion and empathy.

Dr. Kiran Lingutla, Senior Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon expressed his enthusiasm about joining CARE Banjara, stating, "CARE Hospitals has long been synonymous with excellence, innovation, and trust in patient care. Joining CARE Banjara is both an honor and a privilege, as it allows me to collaborate with some of the finest clinicians in India and contribute to an institution that has been a beacon of advanced healthcare for decades. I am excited to leverage state-of-the-art technology and minimally invasive techniques to elevate spine care outcomes and improve the quality of life for our patients."

Biju Nair, Zonal COO, CARE Hospitals, warmly welcomed Dr. Kiran Lingutla, saying, "CARE Banjara has a rich legacy of clinical brilliance, and the addition of a medical luminary like Dr. Kiran Lingutla further strengthens our commitment to delivering unparalleled healthcare. His expertise in advanced spine procedures will be transformative for patients seeking the highest standard of spine care. We are deeply honored that he has chosen CARE Banjara as his professional home, and we look forward to setting new benchmarks in spine surgery together."

As his primary practice location, CARE Banjara will serve as the hub for Dr. Kiran Lingutla's pioneering work in developing comprehensive spine programs. These programs will integrate robotics, minimally invasive surgery, and AI-driven diagnostics to enhance patient outcomes. His focus on reducing recovery times, preserving mobility, and improving surgical precision will be a game-changer for individuals suffering from spinal disorders, offering them renewed hope and improved quality of life.

This appointment marks yet another milestone in CARE Banjara's ongoing journey to redefine super-specialty healthcare. With Dr. Kiran Lingutla's expertise, the hospital is poised to deliver best-in-class spine care, ensuring patients receive the most advanced treatments from one of India's finest spine surgeons.

Dr. Kiran Lingutla offers clinical consultations & surgical procedures primarily at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, and by prior appointment at CARE HiTec.

About CARE Hospitals:

CARE Hospitals, one of India's leading healthcare providers, is committed to delivering world-class medical services across a range of specialties. With a strong focus on patient centered care, innovation, and community health initiatives, CARE Hospitals continues to play a pivotal role in advancing healthcare standards in India. CARE Hospitals Group operates 17 healthcare facilities serving 7 cities across 6 states in India. The network has its presence in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam, Raipur, Nagpur, Indore & Aurangabad. A regional leader in South and Central India and counted among the top 5 pan-Indian hospital chains, CARE Hospitals delivers comprehensive care in over 30 clinical specialties, with over 3000+ beds.

