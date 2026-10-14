Dr. Kunti Nagwekar Unveils ‘My Divine Talks To Me!’ at ICA Conclave 2026

PNN

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 14: Educationist, corporate trainer and wellness practitioner Dr. Kunti Nagwekar marked a deeply personal milestone in her author journey with the launch of her book My Divine Talks To Me! Experiencing the Divine as a Living Presence in Everyday Life at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa, organised by the International Council of Authors. The book brings together what Dr. Kunti describes as her lifelong conversations with the Divine and her experiences of receiving guidance and answers through an inner spiritual dialogue.

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For Dr. Kunti, the journey behind the book began in childhood. She recalls speaking to her Divine from the age of five, treating the Divine as a close friend with whom she could talk, joke, quarrel and share the ordinary experiences of everyday life. Over time, she says, these conversations developed into experiences in which she began receiving answers from her Divine.

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Her meeting with her Paramguru and Divine Friend, Premavatar Maitreya Dadashreeji, on 18 February 2023 further deepened this understanding. According to Dr. Kunti, she was encouraged by him to write a book based on these experiences and conversations, which eventually became My Divine Talks To Me!

“My Paramguru and Divine Friend, Premavatar Maitreya Dadashreeji, asked me to write a book. His words are a command for me. Since childhood I have been talking to my Divine. Then suddenly I began receiving answers from my Divine. I gathered these conversations, conversations that I felt were deeply meaningful and important for humanity. My Divine Talks To Me! is the outcome of this beautiful Divine Dialogue,” Dr. Kunti said.

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At the heart of My Divine Talks To Me! is the idea that the Divine need not be experienced as distant, serious or inaccessible. Dr. Kunti presents the Divine as a loving and living presence that can be experienced in ordinary moments and approached through openness, communication and love.

The book encourages readers to explore their own relationship with the Divine through what Dr. Kunti describes as constant communication, sharing their experiences, thoughts and emotions with God and learning to listen beyond the noise within and around them.

“Your Divine is your closest friend who lives in your heart, is full of fun and celebration. Your Divine accepts you the way you are and the way you are not. He speaks to ordinary people like you and me in ordinary moments of day-to-day life,” Dr. Kunti said.

According to Dr. Kunti, the book also offers readers a practical approach to developing this inner dialogue. She believes that people are constantly connected with the Divine but may not recognise or hear that connection because of the noise of everyday life and the mind.

“It is very easy and effortless to connect with your Divine, who resides in your heart, by walking the path of Love. The only thing required is constant communication with your God, speaking to Him and expressing to Him all that you are experiencing in your life. There is nothing outside of Him. He is All, and All is Him,” she said.

The book has been written for readers across age groups. Dr. Kunti shares that her readers have included both children and senior citizens, which she considers a reflection of the universal nature of the message she seeks to share.

She recalls one of her youngest readers, eight-year-old Kimaya, reading the book in one sitting and subsequently beginning to converse with and listen to her Divine as a friend. She also shares the experience of an 82-year-old reader, Sushma, who told her that she felt blessed to have read the book and no longer experienced the same sense of loneliness, finding companionship in her relationship with the Divine.

For Dr. Kunti, these responses have strengthened her belief that the book can encourage readers to explore their own spiritual connection in a simple and personal manner.

“I feel blessed that this message of the Divine can reach as many people as possible and that many of the readers have started conversing with the Divine. My wish is that the book encourages people to experience this beautiful relationship for themselves,” Dr. Kunti said.

Her journey towards writing My Divine Talks To Me! is supported by decades of work in education, wellness and personal development. Dr. Kunti has been teaching Eye Yoga to improve vision since 1996 and has conducted programmes on Creative Visualisation, including a course sponsored by The Times of India. She has also worked as a lecturer for 27 years before taking voluntary retirement and establishing Sampoorna Wellbeing Technology Private Limited.

Through her work, she has conducted workshops on Eye Yoga, Creative Visualisation, parenting, positive study habits and healthy living. She also completed her doctorate on Mind and Vision, exploring the relationship she describes between the state of the mind and eyesight.

Her spiritual journey has been an important part of her personal evolution. Growing up in Mumbai in a family connected to education and the arts, Dr. Kunti later studied at Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, an experience that she says significantly deepened her interest in spirituality. She was particularly inspired by Ramakrishna Paramhans and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and became drawn towards the Bhakti path.

Her personal experiences, including the loss of her husband Gautam Nagwekar in 2011, also became significant moments of inner transformation in her life. She describes this period as one that led her to redefine herself and embrace a new understanding of love, inner strength and spiritual identity.

During ICA Conclave 2026, Dr. Kunti Nagwekar was also honoured with an Author Award for her book My Divine Talks To Me!, recognising her contribution as an author and marking another meaningful milestone in her journey of sharing her spiritual experiences and reflections with a wider readership.

“The book launch and the award ceremony were out of this world. I feel deeply grateful that this message and my experiences could be shared with such a warm community of authors. The recognition is meaningful to me because it encourages the message of Divine connection to reach more people,” Dr. Kunti said.

The launch at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa was a memorable celebration for Dr. Kunti, who described the experience as an emotionally meaningful gathering of authors and like-minded people. She particularly acknowledged the role of Inspiring Jatin, Founder of the International Council of Authors, in creating an atmosphere of warmth and connection during the conclave.

“The book launch at ICA was an amazing celebration that I will remember till my last breath. Jatin is truly inspiring, as we all call him, ‘Inspiring Jatin’. He is full of joy and energy and makes us feel like a family. What was present at the ICA Conclave was love and fun. At the end of the two days, we were all emotionally connected for life,” Dr. Kunti said.

Published under the title My Divine Talks To Me! Experiencing the Divine as a Living Presence in Everyday Life, the book carries ISBN 978-93-7500-871-2. It follows Dr. Kunti’s earlier books, Eyecare for You: An Easy Way to Vision Improvement and Creative Visualization: Create Your Own Life with Your Mind Power.

About Dr. Kunti Nagwekar

Dr. Kunti Nagwekar is an educationist, corporate trainer and wellness practitioner who has been teaching Eye Yoga since 1996. With 27 years of experience as a lecturer, she later founded Sampoorna Wellbeing Technology Private Limited. She holds a doctorate in Mind and Vision and conducts programmes on visualisation, parenting, positive study habits and healthy living. She is also the author of three books exploring eye care, mind power, spirituality and personal wellbeing.

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