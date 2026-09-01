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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 1: A gap between the front teeth is one of the most common things patients bring up in a dental consultation, and also one of the most misunderstood. Some are told it needs years of orthodontic treatment. Others are advised to "live with it" because it is considered minor. In a city like Hyderabad, where work schedules leave little room for repeated hospital visits, this uncertainty often means the problem simply gets postponed - sometimes for years.

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It is this exact gap between what patients want and what they are told is possible that Dr. Mohan Rayapudi, who brings over 15 years of clinical experience to Mohan Dental Clinic, has been addressing, and it explains why single-visit smile designing for teeth gaps has quietly become one of the most requested treatments at his practice.

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The Doctor Behind the Approach

Dr. Mohan Rayapudi did not arrive at cosmetic dentistry as an afterthought to a general practice. He holds an MDS from Manipal University, a seat he earned after ranking 4th across India in the entrance examination - an early marker of the discipline and dedication that has stayed with him since his student years - and he went on to clear the NBDE from the USA, a qualification that reflects a level of preparation beyond what is typically expected of dentists practising in India. Over the years, his clinical work has been recognised with the FAMDENT Award, one of Indian dentistry's more closely watched recognitions for clinical excellence, along with a Best Paper Award at the 29th IACDE National Conference and multiple publications in international journals.

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What stands out about Dr. Mohan Rayapudi, according to patients and colleagues alike, is that his specialisation in Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics - the branch of dentistry that covers everything from root canal treatment to tooth-coloured and composite bonding - shapes how he approaches something as visibly cosmetic as a smile makeover. Closing a tooth gap with composite bonding falls squarely within this discipline, and the same precision that goes into saving a tooth from the inside is what goes into shaping a natural-looking edge on a front tooth.

It is a skill that, in his experience, comes only from years of focused training and repeated hands-on practice, not from a technique learned once and applied uniformly. He does not see restorative and cosmetic dentistry as separate disciplines. "Precision saves the tooth, but artistry restores the soul," he says of his own practice, a line that has come to define the clinic's approach: treatment that is technically sound first, and aesthetically refined second, never the other way around.

Why Teeth Gaps Have Become a Bigger Conversation in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad's professional population has grown rapidly over the last decade, and with it, an audience that is far more conscious of how they present themselves - in client meetings, on video calls, in wedding photographs that circulate long after the event is over. A gap between the front teeth, medically known as a diastema, is rarely a health concern, but it is often a confidence one.

Dr. Mohan Rayapudi notes that a large number of patients walking into his Kukatpally and Kondapur clinics are not looking for a dramatic transformation. They are looking for a subtle, natural correction that does not scream "dental work," and they want it to fit into a single free afternoon rather than a month of appointments.

This is where the demand for single-visit solutions comes from. Traditional orthodontic correction of a gap can take months, sometimes longer, and requires a level of ongoing commitment that not everyone can accommodate. For patients with a straightforward diastema and healthy teeth otherwise, that timeline can feel disproportionate to the problem being solved.

What Single-Visit Smile Designing Actually Involves?

Single-visit smile designing is not a shortcut in the sense of skipping steps - it is a shift in how the steps are sequenced. At Mohan Dental Clinic, the process begins with a smile analysis and consultation, where the gap is assessed alongside the patient's bite, gum line, and facial proportions. Using digital smile design, the clinic maps out how the correction will look before a single instrument touches the tooth, so the patient sees the outcome in advance rather than hoping for the best.

For a large proportion of diastema cases, composite bonding is the tool of choice. Tooth-coloured material is sculpted directly onto the enamel to close the gap, then shaped and polished to blend with the surrounding teeth - a procedure that is typically completed within a couple of hours, with the patient walking out the same day. Where the case calls for it, porcelain veneers or minor gum contouring are used instead, but the underlying principle stays the same: diagnose thoroughly, plan digitally, and execute in one sitting wherever it is clinically appropriate to do so.

"A single visit only works if the diagnosis is right the first time," Dr. Mohan Rayapudi is often quoted as telling his patients. "We are not compressing months of work into an hour. We are simply removing the waiting that was never necessary for this kind of correction in the first place."

A Track Record Built Over Thousands of Smiles

Mohan Dental Clinic's comfort with this approach comes from repetition at scale. The clinic has now guided patients through more than 9,000 smile makeovers involving teeth gaps across its Kukatpally and Kondapur branches, a volume that has allowed Dr. Mohan Rayapudi and his team, including Oral & Maxillofacial Specialist Dr. R Jayarekha, to refine their process to the point where most straightforward cases genuinely do not require a second appointment. The clinic's standing as a FAMDENT Award-winning practice is frequently cited by patients researching where to go for cosmetic correction in the city, alongside its use of digital X-rays, dental lasers, and a sterilisation protocol that patients can see rather than simply be told about.

Pricing, too, is discussed upfront. The clinic has built what it calls a transparent pricing policy, where the cost of a procedure is communicated clearly before treatment begins, removing one of the more common sources of hesitation patients have when considering cosmetic dental work.

Listening Before Designing

For all the technology involved, Dr. Mohan Rayapudi is candid that the consultation itself is what determines whether a single-visit approach is even appropriate. Not every gap qualifies - some require orthodontic movement first, particularly where the bite is affected or the gap is unusually wide. Patients are told this honestly, even when it means a longer treatment path than they had hoped for. It is this willingness to recommend the right treatment over the fastest one that has shaped the clinic's reputation as much as the results themselves.

For residents of Kukatpally, Kondapur, and the wider Hyderabad region weighing whether a long-postponed gap is finally worth addressing, Dr. Mohan Rayapudi's practice offers a straightforward proposition: a careful diagnosis, a plan shown before it is executed, and in the majority of cases, a smile that changes within a single visit rather than a season.

About Mohan Dental Clinic

At Mohan Dental Clinic, patients are treated by an MDS-qualified team led by Dr. Mohan Rayapudi, Endodontist & Smile Designer, and Dr. R Jayarekha, Oral & Maxillofacial Specialist. With over 15 years of clinical experience, a FAMDENT Award to its clinic, and more than 9,000 smile makeovers involving teeth gaps completed to date, the clinic combines digital smile design, advanced equipment, and transparent pricing across its two Hyderabad locations.

- Cosmetic Dentistry & Smile Designing

- Digital Smile Design & Composite Bonding

- Porcelain Veneers & Gum Aesthetics

- Aligners, Braces & Dental Implants

- Transparent, Patient-First Pricing

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