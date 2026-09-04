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Home / Business / Dr. Moopen Family Picks up Additional Stake in Aster DM Quality Care Worth Rs. 350 Crore

Dr. Moopen Family Picks up Additional Stake in Aster DM Quality Care Worth Rs. 350 Crore

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ANI
Updated At : 04:47 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Union (Mauritius) Holdings Ltd., owned and promoted by Dr. Azad Moopen and family, has acquired 46.09 lakh equity shares of Aster DM Quality Care Limited, representing approximately Rs 0.57% of the company’s paid-up equity share capital, from TPG-backed Centella Mauritius Holdings Limited. With the recent purchase of additional stake, the Moopen family now has increased shareholding in Aster DM Quality Care Ltd. to Rs 24.58%.

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The shares were acquired on September 2, 2026, at a price of Rs. 760 per share, for an aggregate consideration of approximately Rs. 350.34 crore.

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The acquisition further strengthens the promoter family’s ownership interest in Dr. Moopen-led Aster DM Quality Care and underscores the Moopen family’s commitment to the company’s long-term growth. It also reflects the family’s confidence in the potential of the larger, integrated healthcare platform, Aster DM Quality Care Ltd., and its ability to deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

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About Aster DM Quality Care

Aster DM Quality Care Limited is one of India’s leading integrated healthcare providers, formed through the merger of Aster DM Healthcare Limited and Quality Care India Limited. The merged entity will bring together four leading healthcare brands - Aster DM, CARE Hospitals, Evercare and KIMSHEALTH, creating a scaled and diversified healthcare platform with a network of 39 hospitals across 28 cities and over 10,890 beds. With a strong presence across South and Central India, the merged entity will deliver comprehensive healthcare services spanning primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary care, supported by centers of excellence across key specialties including oncology, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastro sciences, orthopaedics, nephrology, organ transplantation, mother and child care, and critical care.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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