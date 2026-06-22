Published by Bloomsbury India What if the greatest threat to our health isn't just in the air we breathe or the food we eat—but also in the thoughts we think, the relationships we nurture and the lives we lead? In Toxic: Stories, Science and Remedies for a Cleaner Mind, Body and Spirit, published by Bloomsbury India, renowned homeopath Dr Mukesh Batra, together with Swami Shailendra Saraswati, presents a powerful and thought-provoking exploration of toxicity in all its forms. Blending scientific research, compelling real-life stories, practical lifestyle guidance and holistic healing, the book offers readers an accessible roadmap towards healthier living in an increasingly polluted world.

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From air pollution, contaminated water, processed food and plastic exposure to anxiety, anger, digital overload and spiritual disconnection, Toxic argues that modern life is being shaped by poisons that extend far beyond the physical environment. The book encourages readers to recognise these hidden influences and make small but meaningful changes that can transform both personal wellbeing and collective health.

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Structured across four dimensions—physical, mental, emotional and spiritual toxicity—Toxic combines evidence-based insights with practical exercises, lifestyle interventions and homeopathic perspectives to help readers understand and address the many visible and invisible toxins affecting everyday life.

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Speaking about the book, Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra’s® Healthcare said: "We often think of pollution as something outside us—in the air, water or soil. But some of the most damaging toxins are the ones we carry within: chronic stress, fear, anger and unhealthy patterns of living. Toxic is an invitation to recognise these hidden poisons and to discover practical ways of restoring balance to the mind, body and spirit. My hope is that readers come away not with fear, but with awareness, empowerment and hope." For more than five decades, Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra has been one of India's most respected voices in homeopathy and integrative healthcare. In Toxic, he expands that conversation beyond medicine to explore how environmental degradation, lifestyle choices and emotional wellbeing are deeply interconnected.

The book has already received praise from leading voices across literature, public life and healthcare. Actor and parliamentarian Shatrughan Sinha calls it "a wake-up call and a must-read for all", while bestselling author Amish Tripathi describes it as "a handbook for inner and outer cleansing" that offers "not fear, but fierce hope." Combining timeless wisdom with contemporary science, Toxic arrives at a moment when conversations around health, sustainability and mental wellbeing have never been more urgent.

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About the Authors Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra is India's pioneering homeopath and Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Dr Batra's® Healthcare. Over the course of a distinguished career spanning five decades, he has helped shape the practice of homeopathy in India and internationally while championing holistic healthcare.

Swami Shailendra Saraswati is a medical doctor, spiritual teacher and Osho's younger brother. His work bridges medicine, philosophy and spirituality, bringing together scientific understanding and inner transformation.

Book Details Title: Toxic: Stories, Science and Remedies for a Cleaner Mind, Body and Spirit Authors: Dr Mukesh Batra and Swami Shailendra Saraswati Publisher: Bloomsbury India (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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