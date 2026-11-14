Dr. Mukesh Tyagi Captivates Moscow with ‘Jai Ho’, Champions Gandhi–Tolstoy Legacy at World Public Assembly

VMPL

Moscow [Russia]/ New Delhi [India], November 14: Renowned Bollywood actor, singer and motivational speaker, BRICS Culture Media Forum National Convenor (India) and BJP spokesperson Dr. Mukesh Tyagi represented India at the prestigious Second World Public Assembly, held at the World Trade Center, Moscow, on 18–19 September 2026. His participation was fully sponsored by the World Peoples Assembly (WPA).

The international gathering, themed “New World: Values That Unite,” brought together 6,012 participants from 154 countries, providing a global platform for dialogue on peace, cultural cooperation and people-to-people diplomacy.

‘Jai Ho’ Echoes in Moscow

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In a memorable cultural presentation, Dr. Tyagi performed the Oscar-winning song “Jai Ho” from Slumdog Millionaire, engaging the international audience through the universal language of music.

His performance celebrated the enduring popularity of Indian cinema in Russia, recalling the remarkable cultural legacy of legendary Bollywood stars Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty, whose films and songs continue to connect generations of Russian audiences with India.

Gandhi–Tolstoy: A Timeless Message of Peace

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In his address, Dr. Tyagi highlighted the profound philosophical relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and the Russian literary giant Leo Tolstoy, whose ideas on non-violence, truth and moral courage helped shape Gandhi’s philosophy of Satyagraha.

He emphasised that the historic Gandhi–Tolstoy connection remains a powerful symbol of Indo-Russian friendship and offers an enduring message of peaceful coexistence in an increasingly divided world.

“Political boundaries may divide nations, but culture, compassion and shared human values unite humanity,” was the central message of his address.

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Distinguished International Leadership

The World Peoples Assembly is led by Andrey Belyaninov, Secretary-General; Dr. Svetlana Smirnova, Chairperson of the General Council; and Sergey Khanutin, Deputy Secretary-General and Executive Director.

Other prominent personalities associated with the Assembly included Alena Dolgopolova, Official Secretary, and Fidel Antonio Castro-Smirnov, Cuban academician and grandson of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

The gathering underscored the growing importance of public diplomacy, international cultural exchange and humanitarian cooperation.

Recognition for Cultural Diplomacy

Earlier, Dr. Tyagi received the Leadership in Diplomacy Award at the World Public Summit: India, held in New Delhi from 23 to 26 March 2026, in recognition of his contribution to cultural engagement and people-to-people international relations.

His participation in Moscow further highlighted India’s cultural outreach during its 2026 BRICS chairship.

From Bollywood to Global Diplomacy

Dr. Mukesh Tyagi has appeared in more than 25 Bollywood films, including Page 3, Corporate, Fashion and Traffic Signal, as well as the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and Hate Story series.

A public and motivational speaker and a frequent television panellist, he has also held senior corporate leadership positions with Enron, Reliance, Essar and Punj Lloyd.

Through cinema, music, public speaking and international cultural initiatives, Dr. Tyagi continues to promote dialogue, friendship and stronger people-to-people relations between India and the world.

Website: mukeshtyagi.com

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