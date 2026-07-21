Dr. Namrata Joshi Launches 'Mission Healthy India' to Promote Preventive Healthcare and Lifestyle Awareness Across India

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 21: Amid the rising incidence of lifestyle-related disorders such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, PCOS, stress-related illnesses and mental health concerns, Dr. Namrata Joshi, Founder of Pathya Holistic Health Clinic, has launched Mission Healthy India, a preventive healthcare initiative aimed at promoting awareness about healthy lifestyles and disease prevention across the country.

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The initiative seeks to encourage individuals, families, educational institutions, workplaces and communities to adopt evidence-based preventive healthcare practices through nutrition, physiotherapy, yoga, behavioural wellness and sustainable lifestyle modifications.

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Mission Healthy India has been designed to improve awareness about preventive health by promoting practical measures that support long-term physical, mental and emotional well-being. The initiative focuses on balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, stress management, quality sleep and healthy behavioural habits as key pillars of preventive healthcare.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Namrata Joshi said, "Preventive healthcare is not about temporary solutions but about adopting sustainable habits that improve overall well-being. Through Mission Healthy India, our objective is to create greater awareness and encourage people to take proactive steps towards healthier living."

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As part of the initiative, Mission Healthy India plans to organise health awareness campaigns, wellness seminars, community outreach programmes, corporate wellness sessions, digital education initiatives and personalised health guidance to promote informed healthcare decisions.

Dr. Joshi completed her Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) from Infant Jesus College of Physiotherapy, Bengaluru, affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). During her clinical training at institutions including NIMHANS and Wockhardt Hospital, she observed that many chronic health conditions could be reduced through timely awareness and healthier lifestyle practices.

To further strengthen her expertise in preventive healthcare, she completed a Diploma in Dietetics and Nutrition from Global Scope University, became a certified Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) Coach under behavioural coach Ram Verma, and is currently pursuing Yoga Teacher Training in Ahmedabad to integrate holistic wellness approaches into preventive healthcare.

The initiative also focuses on women's health, child nutrition, family wellness, workplace well-being and preventive health education. Through collaborations with healthcare professionals, educational institutions, organisations and community groups, Mission Healthy India aims to encourage wider adoption of preventive healthcare practices across India.

With non-communicable diseases continuing to pose a significant public health challenge, the initiative seeks to contribute to ongoing efforts to promote health awareness, early intervention and healthier lifestyle choices. Through Pathya Holistic Health Clinic and Mission Healthy India, Dr. Namrata Joshi aims to expand public engagement programmes that encourage preventive healthcare and support long-term community wellness.

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