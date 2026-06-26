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New Delhi [India], June 26: Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma is a distinguished International Business Consultant, Entrepreneur, Social Reformer, and Export Promotion Expert with more than 22 years of experience in international trade, business development, entrepreneurship promotion, and social empowerment.

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Born in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, Dr. Sharma has emerged as a recognized leader dedicated to strengthening India's business ecosystem and creating global opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startups, and farmers.

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As the Founder and Director of Rsrishti International Pvt. Ltd., he has played a significant role in promoting exports, entrepreneurship, healthcare initiatives, franchise development, and international business expansion across India and overseas markets.

A Visionary for Atmanirbhar Bharat

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Inspired by the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Dr. Sharma actively works toward empowering Indian businesses to compete globally.

His mission focuses on:

- Promoting Indian products in international markets

- Strengthening India's export ecosystem

- Creating employment opportunities through entrepreneurship

- Supporting startups and MSMEs with business growth strategies

- Enhancing farmer income through export-oriented initiatives

- Contributing toward India's economic growth and GDP development

Through seminars, workshops, business conclaves, and mentoring programs, he continues to inspire entrepreneurs to build globally competitive enterprises.

Professional Excellence

With over two decades of practical business experience, Dr. Sharma has guided numerous organizations in:

- Import & Export Business Development

- International Trade Consulting

- Global Market Expansion

- Franchise Development

- Startup Mentoring

- Business Growth Strategy

- Corporate Training

- Leadership Development

- International Buyer-Seller Networking

His business initiatives have expanded across major Indian cities including Mumbai, Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Delhi NCR.

Internationally, his business network and collaborations have extended to markets such as:

- Dubai (UAE)

- Vietnam

- China

- Singapore

- Malaysia

- Other Global Trade Destinations

Awards & Recognition

Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma has been recognized by various national and international organizations for his contribution to entrepreneurship, exports, leadership, and social development.

Notable recognitions include:

- Bharat Shri Award

- Business Ratna Award

- Indian Press Recognition for Entrepreneurship Development

- Excellence in International Business Promotion Awards

- Leadership and Social Impact Honors from multiple organizations

These accolades reflect his commitment to empowering businesses and contributing to India's economic advancement.

Media Presence & Public Recognition

Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma has built a strong and influential presence across national television channels, print media, digital platforms, business publications, and international media networks through his contributions to entrepreneurship, exports, social development, and nation-building initiatives.

His achievements, expert insights, interviews, and business initiatives have been featured on leading media platforms including:

- In24News

- India News

- IPC News

- National & Regional Media Networks

- Business Publications & Industry Journals

- Digital Business & Entrepreneurial Platforms

International Media Recognition

Dr. Sharma's entrepreneurial journey, leadership vision, and contribution towards international trade promotion have also received recognition from international publications, including:

- London Herald

- London Magazine

- International Business & Leadership Publications

- Global Entrepreneurial Media Platforms

Through media interactions, keynote speeches, panel discussions, and expert interviews, Dr. Sharma continues to advocate for entrepreneurship, innovation, exports, startup development, farmer empowerment, and the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. His efforts align with the broader objective of strengthening India's economy, promoting self-reliance, generating employment, and contributing to sustainable GDP growth through business and export-led development.

Social Impact & Public Service

Beyond business, Dr. Sharma is deeply committed to nation-building and social development.

For more than a decade, he has actively worked on:

- Youth Employment Generation

- Skill Development Programs

- Farmer Empowerment Initiatives

- Rural Development Projects

- Women's Entrepreneurship Programs

- Healthcare Awareness Campaigns

- Startup and Self-Employment Promotion

His leadership roles, including Maharashtra Pradesh Sachiv and Morcha Adhyaksh, have enabled him to drive meaningful community initiatives and social welfare programs.

Through educational seminars and awareness campaigns, he has inspired thousands of young Indians to pursue entrepreneurship, self-reliance, and economic empowerment.

Leadership Philosophy

Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma believes that entrepreneurship is one of the strongest tools for national development.

His leadership philosophy is built on:

- Innovation

- Self-Reliance

- Global Thinking

- Ethical Business Practices

- Social Responsibility

- Sustainable Economic Growth

He continues to mentor aspiring entrepreneurs and business leaders to create enterprises that generate employment, contribute to exports, and strengthen India's position in the global economy.

Legacy

Today, Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma is recognized as a visionary entrepreneur, inspiring leader, export strategist, and social reformer whose work bridges business growth with social impact.

His unwavering commitment to entrepreneurship, exports, innovation, and nation-building continues to inspire businesses, professionals, farmers, and young entrepreneurs across India and beyond.

"Empowering Entrepreneurs - Strengthening Exports - Building Atmanirbhar Bharat"

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