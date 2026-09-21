Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: Dr. Nitin Deshpande has become the first surgeon in India to be certified for the Hydrus® Microstent, and currently remains the only certified surgeon for the procedure in the country. He has performed 18 Hydrus® Microstent surgeries for glaucoma patients so far, the highest number recorded by any surgeon in India.

Watch: A Historic Milestone in Glaucoma Care | India’s 1st India’s Hydrus Microstent | Dr Nitin Deshpande | – YouTube Congratulating Dr. Deshpande on the milestone, Mr. Sandeep Sharma, Head of Training & Development, Europe, Glaucoma, acknowledged his level of Hydrus® usage and recognised his surgical expertise and certification.

Advertisement

The Hydrus® Microstent is a tiny implant used in Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) to improve the eye’s natural fluid drainage and help control intraocular pressure in selected glaucoma patients. Dr. Deshpande’s certification brings this globally evolving line of treatment closer to patients across Maharashtra, at a time when glaucoma remains one of the leading causes of irreversible vision loss in India.

Advertisement

The Doctor Behind the Milestone An ophthalmologist and glaucoma expert, Dr. Deshpande has spent more than 23 years building institutions and treating patients across Maharashtra. Over this period, he has combined clinical practice with teaching, training and institution-building, guided by a philosophy that brings together clinical excellence, technology and patient accessibility. His certification as India’s first Hydrus® Microstent surgeon adds to a body of work built around staying current with evolving surgical technology while keeping treatment decisions centred on the individual patient.

From a Doctor to an Eye-Care Institution That journey, which began 23 years ago by treating one patient at a time, has grown into Shree Ramkrishna Netralaya (SRN), a network of six fully NABH-accredited superspeciality eye hospitals across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. SRN has treated more than 5 lakh patients and performed over 1 lakh surgeries, with advanced capabilities across cataract, glaucoma, retina, cornea, myopia, dry eye, LASIK and other specialised eye-care services. What began as an individual practice is now evolving into a trusted eye-care ecosystem committed to protecting the vision of entire communities.

Advertisement

Advanced Care Must Also Be Accessible Care Technology has limited impact if patients cannot access or afford it. SRN combines advanced clinical capabilities with cashless insurance facilities, 0% EMI payment options where applicable, and extensive empanelment across major government healthcare schemes, public-sector undertakings and national institutions. These include ECHS, CGHS, MJPJAY, PMJAY, Air India, FCI, JNPT, Naval Dockyard, RCF, OFA, BARC, MTPF and the Airports Authority of India. This broad network enables eligible beneficiaries and their families to access advanced eye-care services without allowing financial limitations to stand in the way of better vision.

Looking Ahead For Dr. Deshpande, the next 10 to 20 years are not only about opening more hospitals. “The future of eye care cannot begin only when a patient walks into a hospital. We have to reach people before irreversible vision loss happens,” he said. That thinking centres on preventive eye health: early diagnosis, community screening, patient education and timely intervention, delivered before conditions progress beyond repair.

Mission Netradoot: Saving Eyes, Spreading Happiness This vision has taken shape as Mission Netradoot, the next chapter in Dr Deshpande and SRN’s journey to extend eye care beyond hospital walls. Built on four pillars, awareness, screening, education and treatment, the mission aims to conduct 1 lakh eye screenings through partnerships with Rotary, Lions Clubs, NGOs, corporates, banks, schools and other community organisations. Through these collaborations, Mission Netradoot will identify people at risk earlier and connect them with timely, appropriate eye care.

For Dr Nitin Deshpande, this milestone advances a 23-year journey from treating patients to building a movement that protects sight at scale.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)