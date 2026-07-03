Dr. Pranjal Upadhayay Presents Landmark Publication on Tribal Health Research and Public Health Innovation to CM Mohan Yadav

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Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 3: During the inauguration of the Pulse Polio Immunization Campaign at Kukru Khamla, Betul, Dr. Pranjal Upadhayay, District Immunization Officer, Betul, presented his book "Literature of Tribal Health" to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav. The occasion also provided an opportunity to discuss key issues related to tribal healthcare, immunization, and evidence-based public health interventions in the state's tribal regions.

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"Literature of Tribal Health" is a comprehensive compilation that documents the health profile, anthropology, culture, and healthcare practices of tribal communities, with a special focus on the Gond and Korku tribes of Central India. The book explores how traditional beliefs, socio-cultural practices, geographical barriers, nutritional challenges, and health-seeking behaviour influence the health status of tribal populations.

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Beyond anthropological perspectives, the publication presents scientific evidence generated through field-based public health research conducted by Dr. Upadhayay in tribal areas. It includes studies on maternal and child health, immunization, nutrition, communicable diseases, health systems strengthening, and implementation research aimed at addressing persistent health disparities among underserved tribal communities.

The book further documents several innovative community-based interventions conceptualized and implemented under Dr. Upadhayay's leadership in remote tribal regions. These include strategies to improve routine immunization coverage, strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare, enhance nutritional services, increase community participation, and develop convergence models involving frontline health workers, local governance, and community institutions. The publication serves as a practical reference for policymakers, public health professionals, researchers, and healthcare administrators working to improve tribal health outcomes through evidence-based and culturally responsive approaches.

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During the interaction, Dr. Upadhayay shared insights from his field experiences and emphasized the importance of integrating tribal anthropology with public health planning to design interventions that are locally acceptable, sustainable, and impactful. He also highlighted the need for continued investment in research, innovation, and community-led healthcare models to reduce inequities in tribal populations.

Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav appreciated the initiative and acknowledged the significance of documenting tribal health experiences and successful field innovations. He recognized that such evidence-based literature can contribute meaningfully to strengthening public health policy and improving healthcare delivery in tribal areas across Madhya Pradesh.

The event coincided with the district-level launch of the Pulse Polio Campaign, reaffirming the state's commitment to ensuring universal immunization and equitable healthcare access for every child, particularly those living in remote and vulnerable tribal communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Pranjal Upadhayay stated that "Literature of Tribal Health" is dedicated to the tribal communities of Madhya Pradesh and to the thousands of frontline health workers whose dedication and community engagement continue to transform healthcare delivery in some of the country's most challenging geographical settings.

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