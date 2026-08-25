Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj Honoured with 'Most Trusted Weight Loss & Laser Expert' Award in Delhi

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New Delhi [India], August 25: Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, Director of Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre Pvt. Ltd., was honoured with the 'Most Trusted Weight Loss & Laser Expert' award at a ceremony held in Delhi on August 20. The award was presented by senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor.

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The recognition comes in the field of weight management, skin care and laser-based services, where Dr Bhardwaj has been associated with professional practice for several years. The award ceremony brought together professionals and individuals from different sectors who were recognised for their work and contribution in their respective fields.

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Dr Bhardwaj is the Director of Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre Pvt. Ltd., an organisation working in the areas of weight management, skin care and laser-related services. Her recognition at the Delhi event adds to a series of honours she has received at different platforms in the past.

The 'Most Trusted Weight Loss & Laser Expert' recognition highlights the growing focus on professional services related to weight management and aesthetic care. With increasing public interest in fitness, healthy weight management and skin care, the sector has witnessed greater participation from specialised professionals and healthcare service providers.

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The award ceremony also served as a platform to acknowledge professionals working in different areas. The presence of Shashi Tharoor at the event and his presentation of the award added significance to the occasion.

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr Bhardwaj said that recognition of this nature comes with a greater responsibility to maintain professional standards and continue working with a patient-focused approach. She said that awareness about responsible weight management and appropriate skin and laser care is important, particularly at a time when people are increasingly seeking professional guidance in these areas.

Dr Bhardwaj has previously received recognition at various platforms for her work in the weight management and skin care sector. The latest honour in Delhi is being seen as another recognition of her professional association with the field.

The weight management sector has seen a growing demand for structured and professionally guided approaches, with people increasingly looking for services beyond conventional short-term weight-loss methods. Similarly, laser-based skin and aesthetic procedures have become more widely discussed and sought after in recent years.

Experts associated with the sector have also stressed the importance of choosing qualified professionals and understanding the suitability, benefits and limitations of any weight management or aesthetic procedure before undergoing treatment.

The Delhi award ceremony brought attention to professionals contributing to this expanding sector and recognised their work before an audience comprising people from different professional backgrounds.

For Dr Bhardwaj, the honour marks another addition to the recognitions received during her professional journey. As Director of Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre Pvt. Ltd., she continues to be associated with services related to weight management, skin care and laser-based procedures.

The recognition also comes at a time when awareness around fitness, healthy lifestyle choices, skin health and professionally supervised weight management is increasing across urban India. The sector continues to evolve with changing consumer preferences and growing demand for specialised services.

The 'Most Trusted Weight Loss & Laser Expert' award presented to Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj at the August 20 ceremony in Delhi therefore adds another professional recognition to her record, while also reflecting the growing prominence of weight management and laser-based services in the wellness and aesthetic care segment.

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