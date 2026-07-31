Dr. Praveen Gupta Honoured for Excellence in Neurology at ET Health Conclave 2026

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New Delhi [India], July 31: Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman, Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, was conferred the award for "Excellence in Neurology" at the ET Health Conclave 2026 (Season 3), held in collaboration with The Economic Times -- his second such recognition after receiving the same honour in 2024, reaffirming his standing as one of the pioneers of neurosciences in India.

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This year's recognition also comes as MAIINS moves to an integrated neurosciences model, where neurologists, neurosurgeons, rehabilitation specialists, and allied teams work in close coordination rather than in silos, backed by advanced technology. The approach keeps the patient at the centre of every decision, with care built around the individual rather than the department.

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Dr Praveen Gupta's own body of work reflects this pioneering streak: he performed the country's first Deep Brain Stimulation and first Mechanical Thrombectomy in Asia, and led India's largest series of stem cell transplants for Multiple Sclerosis. More recently, his team has used AI to strengthen the continuum of care beyond the hospital -- once a patient is discharged, they stay connected with Dr Praveen Gupta and his network of national and international experts through AI-enabled healthcare tools.

The ET Health Conclave, one of the country's most prestigious healthcare gatherings, brought together leading hospital chains, clinicians, and policy voices to discuss the future of Indian healthcare. This year's edition, held on 26 July, focused on smart hospitals powered by AI and automation, genomics, precision healthcare, and clinical excellence.

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Dr Gupta, recognised for his pioneering role in neurosciences, also joined a distinguished panel discussion on advances in stroke care, epilepsy management, and neurorehabilitation. When asked about the innovation that has had the greatest impact on patient outcomes in recent years, he identified the evolution of a comprehensive, 360-degree approach to stroke care as one of the most transformative advances in neurosciences

"If I had to identify one transformative advancement, it would be the evolution of comprehensive stroke care. Mechanical thrombectomy, supported by rapid recognition, streamlined stroke pathways, advanced neuroimaging, and coordinated teams, has transformed acute stroke care --making early intervention the key to reducing disability and restoring independence,"said Dr Praveen Gupta.

"Combining acute intervention with coordinated rehabilitation, robotics, brain stimulation technologies such asrTMS, and multidisciplinary care has significantly improved long-term functional outcomes," he said.

The ET Health Conclave has, over its three seasons, established itself as a key platform where hospital leaders, innovators, and policymakers converge to shape the direction of Indian healthcare. This year's recognition of Dr Praveen Gupta underscores MAIINS' continuing contribution to advancing neurological and stroke care in the country.

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