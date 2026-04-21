Dr. Purodha Prasad, ENT Specialist in Delhi Restores Sudden Hearing Loss in Patient Within 7 Days

Dr. Purodha Prasad – MBBS MS ENT Specialist in Delhi New Delhi [India], April 18: Dr. Purodha Prasad, ENT Specialist (Otolaryngologist) in Delhi & founder of Vanya Clinic, Aesthetics & ENT, recently treated a critical case of Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss(SNHL). SNHL is a serious condition that can occur without warning and significantly impact hearing, communication, and quality of life.

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In this case, a patient presented with sudden loss of hearing in the right ear. Dr. Purodha confirmed it as SNHL after detailed evaluation at her ENT clinic located at Green Park in South Delhi. The patient was treated with Endoscopic Intratympanic Injection Therapy. It is a minimally invasive non surgical hearing loss treatment where medication is delivered directly into the middle ear for targeted action. Remarkably, a followup audiogram reports within 7 days showed significant improvement with hearing restored from a severe loss range to a functional level.

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Understanding the background of Hearing loss A man residing near Saket area in South Delhi suddenly experienced complete hearing loss in his right ear without any prior warning signs. He worked in the driver profession and hence this sudden change caused significant concern to carry out routine daily activities at his home and during the work.

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The Saket patient immediately visited Vanya Clinic, Aesthetics & ENT which is located in Green Park area just few kilometers away from Saket. Dr. Purodha Prasad understood the emergency nature of situation and performed required clinical assessment.

First line of treatment by Dr. Purodha Prasad Dr. Purodha Prasad examined the patient in detail and a pure tone audiometry test was performed. The audiometry test revealed that the auditory nerve in the right ear had lost nearly 90% of its hearing ability confirming sudden sensorineural hearing loss.

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Recognizing the condition as a medical emergency where time plays a critical role, especially for a working individual dependent on daily earnings, Dr. Purodha Prasad initiated prompt and structured treatment planning without delay.

The approach focused on preserving residual hearing and improving nerve function through targeted medical therapy, including Endoscopic Intratympanic Injection Treatment. Dr. Purodha Prasad done careful monitoring and stepwise management were followed to ensure maximum recovery potential and prevent further deterioration of hearing.Below is the actual report of audiometry done for the patient.

Advice of Cochlear implant for Hearing loss Treatment by Dr. Purodha Prasad Dr Purodha Prasad had counselled the later need for cochlear implant if hearing loss is not recovered with medical management.

Dr. Purodha Prasad, ENT specialist in Delhi, carefully explained the benefits, limitations, and cost considerations of cochlear implantation in a clear and supportive manner. She also mentioned to the patient that immediate medical treatment options should be fully explored first, as some cases of sudden sensorineural hearing loss can show significant recovery with timely therapy.

However, due to financial constraints, the patient was unable to opt for cochlear implant treatment at that stage.

The Final Plan - Endoscopic Intratympanic Injection with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Hearing Loss treatment After multiple sessions of carefully planned medical treatment for hearing loss by Dr. Purodha Prasad, the patient showed gradual and consistent improvement in hearing.

Dr. Purodha providedendoscopic intratympanic injection therapy &hyperbaric oxygen therapyan adjunct to support nerve recovery and improve inner ear oxygen supply. These combined non-surgical approaches for hearing loss treatment in Delhi played a key role in restoring auditory function.

Follow-up audiogram reports confirmed significant recovery of hearing levels in the affected ear, bringing it back to a functional range. The outcome of this non surgical hearing loss treatment in Delhi by Dr. Purodha Prasad highlighted that with timely diagnosis and structured treatment by ENT specialist can show remarkable improvement without the need for surgery.

Audiometry Results Shows Restored Hearing in Right Ear after the treatment The before and after audiometry results clearly demonstrated the effectiveness of the non surgical hearing loss treatment done by ENT doctor Dr. Purodha Prasad.

Initial hearing test showed severe to profound sudden sensorineural hearing loss in the right ear, with hearing thresholds ranging around 80 to 100+ dB HL, indicating almost non-functional hearing.

After multiple sessions of endoscopic intratympanic injection therapy and supportive hyperbaric oxygen treatment, follow-up audiometry conducted under ENT doctor Dr. Purodha Prasad, showed a remarkable improvement in hearing thresholds, improving to approximately 25 to 50 dB HL range.

What Dr. Purodha Prasad – MBBS MS ENT Doctor in Delhi has to say about this case of Hearing loss ? “This was a challenging case of sudden Sensorineural Hearing loss where time and timely intervention played a very important role. The goal in this hearing loss case in Delhi was to save as much hearing as possible without surgery and to act within the critical treatment window. I always tell my patients that in sudden hearing loss, delay can reduce recovery chances significantly, so early diagnosis and treatment are key. In this case, we were able to see a strong recovery within a week, which is very encouraging.” - Dr. Purodha Prasad (Founder of Vanya Clinic, Aesthetics & ENT, New Delhi) About Dr. Purodha Prasad –ENT Specialist in Delhi (MBBS MS Ear, Nose, Throat Surgeon) Dr. Purodha Prasad is a highly qualified, trusted MBBS, MS ENT doctor in Delhi with 12+ years of experience in diagnosing and treating a wide range of ear, nose, and throat treatments for people in Delhi NCR. Dr. Purodha is an expert ear specialist for surgeries such as tympanoplasty, Mastoidectomy, Ossiculoplasty, Stapedotomy, and Endoscopic ear surgeries for hearing restoration and chronic infections in Delhi. Along with this, she is a trusted ENT surgeon for various Nose & Throat surgeries such as Functional Endoscopic Sinus surgery & packless Septoplasty in Delhi.

She is a proud founder of her ENT hospital in South Delhi located, Vanya Clinic, Aesthetics & ENT located near Green Park where she provides all types of Ear, Nose & Throat treatment with surgeries using state of the art medical instruments at very affordable cost in Delhi. She has been rated with 5 stars by hundreds of patients for her patient centric, precise care at affordable cost in Delhi. For appointments, she can reached on below details – Address: Vanya Clinic, Aesthetics & ENT, F-14, Block F, Green Park Extension, Green Park, New Delhi, Delhi 110016 Phone: 8448150908 (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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