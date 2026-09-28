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Home / Business / Dr. Raj Sharma and Dr. Mani Bansal Launch 'HEAR INDIA' – Strengthening India’s Hearing-Care Ecosystem

Dr. Raj Sharma and Dr. Mani Bansal Launch 'HEAR INDIA' – Strengthening India’s Hearing-Care Ecosystem

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ANI
Updated At : 12:07 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 28: Hearing loss in India is a major yet frequently overlooked healthcare challenge. Statistics show that millions across the country experience varying degrees of hearing impairment, yet there remains a critical shortage of timely screening, treatment, and access to modern technology. To bridge this gap, Dr. Raj Sharma (Founder) and Dr. Mani Bansal (Co-Founder) of Priority Hearing have launched 'HEAR INDIA – India’s Hearing Care & Innovation Summit'.

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It has been envisioned as an annual national platform to unite audiology, ENT, healthcare, research, hearing technology, innovation, and related industries.

The key challenges in India include a lack of awareness regarding hearing loss, insufficient early screening, and the high cost of modern hearing aids and treatments. The core objective of 'HEAR INDIA' is to bring together clinicians, researchers, healthcare leaders, technology companies, and young professionals to focus on:

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Prevention & Early Diagnosis: Enabling timely identification of hearing issues in both children and adults.

Accessibility & Rehabilitation: Making hearing-care facilities and therapy accessible across all regions of the country.

Emerging Technologies: Promoting the development of affordable and cutting-edge hearing-care technologies.

Expressing confidence in India's capabilities, Dr. Raj Sharma stated, "India possesses exceptional clinical talent, technology, and innovative capability. We can develop hearing-care solutions not just for India, but from India for the entire world."

Emphasizing patient-centric care, Dr. Mani Bansal added, "No matter how far technology advances, early diagnosis, strong clinical expertise, and compassionate patient care must always remain at the core of treatment."

Built on the core pillars of People, Practice, Progress, and Possibilities, 'HEAR INDIA' aims to transcend being a mere conference and evolve into a nationwide movement for better hearing, enhanced communication, and an improved quality of life.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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