Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation Recognized Among the "100 Most Impactful Voices 2026" by ABCD Africa

Accra [Ghana] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, has been recognized among the "100 Most Impactful Voices 2026" by ABCD Africa, a prestigious recognition celebrating influential women of African descent who are using their platforms to inspire change, amplify important social conversations, and drive meaningful impact across communities. The list features prominent women leaders and changemakers from 54 African countries and also includes the President of Tanzania. The list came out on the occasion of International Women's Day 2026.

This latest recognition adds to a series of international accolades received by Dr. Rasha Kelej for her leadership and impactful social initiatives. She was recently named among the "100 Most Influential Africans 2025" by New African Magazine and has also been recognized among the "100 Most Influential African Women" by Avance Media for the seventh consecutive year, alongside Africa's prominent leaders including Presidents, First Ladies, and Prime Ministers. These recognitions highlight her unwavering commitment to women's empowerment, girls' education, and improving access to quality and equitable healthcare across Africa.

Expressing her gratitude, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation, said, "I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition and to be included in the '100 Most Impactful Voices 2026' list. I sincerely thank ABCD Africa for acknowledging my work over the past 14 years to build healthcare capacity, transform the patient care landscape, break infertility stigma, empower women, and support girl education in Africa and beyond. This recognition is truly very special to me, and it inspires me to continue my efforts to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people.

I also congratulate all the deserving women who have been recognized on this list. Together, we will continue to use our voices to inspire positive change and create a better future for our communities."

Under Dr. Kelej's leadership, Merck Foundation has transformed the patient care landscape and built healthcare capacity across Africa and other developing regions.

"We have provided over 2500 scholarships for healthcare providers from more than 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties, helping to improve access to quality and equitable healthcare," shared Dr. Kelej.

Dr. Rasha Kelej is also the creator of the "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" campaign, a pioneering movement that aims to empower infertile and childless women through access to information, education, health and change of mindset. Dr. Kelej works closely with more than 33 African and Asian First Ladies who are the Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" to lead Merck Foundation programs in their countries. "I really enjoy working with dear sisters, the First Ladies of Africa and Asia, we are not just partners, we are more than friends, I enjoy our sisterhood and respect it," Dr. Kelej emphasized.

Moreover, Dr. Kelej is a strong advocate for education as one of the most critical areas of women's empowerment. Therefore, in partnership with African First Ladies, Merck Foundation has provided, year to date, more than 1200 annual scholarships to high-performing and underprivileged African schoolgirls from 19 countries, enabling them to complete their studies and reach their potential. The program is actively running across several African countries, including Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, São Tome and Principe, Tanzania, Togo, Zambia, Zimbabwe and others.

Dr. Rasha Kelej has established the "Art and Fashion with Purpose" community to address critical health and social issues, including breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, ending female genital mutilation and child marriage, stopping gender-based violence, and raising awareness about diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. She has launched several community awareness programs including Health Media Trainings, Songs, Children Storybooks, Animation Films, Awards for best Media, Song, Film and Fashion design, and also a Pan-African TV program "Our Africa".

Overview of Merck Foundation's initiatives and impact under the leadership of Dr. Rasha Kelej:

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

* 2500+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for healthcare providers from 52 Countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

* 4000+ Media Representatives from more than 42 countries trained by Merck Foundation to better raise awareness about different social and health issues

* 8 Different Awards launched annually for best Media coverage, Song, Films, and Fashion.

* Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa in English, French, Portuguese, and local languages.

* 9 Children's Storybooks in four languages - English, French, Portuguese, and Swahili

* 6 Awareness Animation Films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education and prevention and early detection of Diabetes, Hypertension & Cancer.

* Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation" addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through "Fashion and ART with Purpose" Community.

* 1200+ Scholarships provided annually to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls from 19 countries, to help them to complete their studies and empower them to reach their full potential.

* 15 Social Media Channels with more than 8.5 Million Followers.

