Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation Shares Why Universal Rights Need Local Understanding

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2: As part of her virtual Mentorship and Leadership Platform, “Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact,” Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, has published a new leadership article titled “Leadership Beyond the Obvious: Universal Rights Need Local Understanding.” Through the article, Dr. Kelej reflects on why universal principles must be translated into action that responds to local realities, priorities, cultural contexts and the needs of the communities being served.

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To read the full article and access the platform, visit:

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https://rashakelej.substack.com/p/leadership-beyond-the-obvious-you

Speaking about the article, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) shares, “Human rights do not become less universal when we adapt our approach to local realities and priorities. They become more achievable.”

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“A program designed for one society cannot simply be copied into another and expected to have the same impact. While the principles may be universal, the priorities, methods and communication must respond to local evidence, immediate risks, available capacity and cultural context,” she adds.

In the article, Dr. Kelej highlights several examples from her work at Merck Foundation, including infertility stigma, cancer care, mental healthcare, girls’ education and inclusion of people with disabilities. She emphasizes that addressing these challenges requires more than providing an individual intervention. Building local healthcare expertise, engaging communities, addressing social attitudes and working with partners who understand the local context are all essential to creating lasting change.

Dr. Kelej explains that this approach is reflected in Merck Foundation’s work across 42 critical and underserved specialties in Africa, where the Foundation invests in training healthcare professionals and works with governments, healthcare providers, First Ladies and Presidents, educators, media, artists and communities. She emphasizes that each partner has a different role in helping translate universal principles such as dignity, safety, opportunity and access to care into meaningful change in people’s daily lives.

She further highlights the importance of building people and local capacity to carry change forward. Training a local specialist may require more time and effort than providing an immediate solution, but that specialist can care for patients, train others and help build services that continue to grow independently. For Dr. Kelej, this is how an initial investment can create lasting and multiplying impact.

The article is available through Dr. Rasha Kelej’s Mentorship and Leadership Platform, “Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact,” through Substack, which has been launched to create an accessible resource designed to inspire, guide, and support future leaders, particularly women and young future leaders in Africa, Asia and Global South countries. The platform is accessible to all, ensuring that aspiring leaders from diverse backgrounds can access valuable mentorship, leadership insights, and practical guidance.

Link to Dr. Rasha Kelej’s Mentorship and Leadership Platform:

https://open.substack.com/pub/rashakelej

The articles can be accessed on Dr. Rasha Kelej’s website:

https://rasha-kelej.com/

The links to the articles can also be accessed on the Merck Foundation website:

https://merck-foundation.com/

The links can also be accessed on the social media channels of Dr. Rasha Kelej and Merck Foundation.

Through the Mentorship and Leadership Platform, Dr. Rasha Kelej is committed to sharing her 32 years of knowledge and experience to support and guide aspiring individuals in unlocking their hidden potential, achieving their professional and personal goals, and becoming the leaders of tomorrow.

To learn more about Dr. Rasha Kelej’s journey, visit her Social Media Handles: Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

And Merck Foundation Social Media Handles: Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

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