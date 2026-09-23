Dr. Rasha Kelej Shares Insights on How Environment Shapes Success, Creativity, and Leadership, as a Part of Her Mentorship and Leadership Platform

BusinessWire India

Dubai [UAE]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: As part of her newly launched virtual Mentorship and Leadership Platform, "Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact," Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, shared her insightful article titled "How does Environment shape Success, Creativity, and Leadership".

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To read the full article, visit:

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https://rashakelej.substack.com/p/how-living-in-uae-shaped-my-vision

In this personal reflection, Dr. Kelej explores how living most of her life in the United Arab Emirates has influenced not only her career but also her leadership philosophy, strategic thinking, creativity, and approach to building sustainable impact across more than 50 countries.

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Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation shares, "Environment does not guarantee success, but it shapes how you think, act, and lead. For me, living most of my life in UAE has not only influenced my career—it has defined my mindset, my standards, and the way I operate across the world.”

The article highlights key principles that Dr. Kelej believes have shaped her professional journey, including long-term strategic thinking, excellence in execution, diversity, cultural intelligence, innovation, tolerance, and sustainable development. She describes the UAE as more than a country, but as “a system of thinking” that encourages ambitious goals, disciplined execution, and continuous innovation.

The article is available through Dr. Rasha Kelej's Mentorship and Leadership Platform, "Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact," through Substack, that has been launched to create an accessible resource designed to inspire, guide, and support future leaders, particularly women and young future leaders in Africa, Asia and Global South Countries. The platform is accessible to all, ensuring that aspiring leaders from diverse backgrounds can access valuable mentorship, leadership insights, and practical guidance.

Link to Dr. Rasha Kelej’s Mentorship and Leadership Platform: https://open.substack.com/pub/rashakelej

The articles can be freely accessed on Dr. Rasha Kelej’s website: https://rasha-kelej.com/

The links of the articles can also be accessed on Merck Foundation Website: https://merck-foundation.com/

The links can also be accessed on the Social Media channels of Dr. Rasha Kelej and Merck Foundation.

Through the Mentorship and Leadership Platform, Dr. Rasha Kelej is committed to sharing her 32 years of knowledge and experience to support and guide aspiring individuals in unlocking their hidden potential, achieving their professional and personal goals, and becoming the leaders of tomorrow.

To learn more about Dr. Rasha Kelej’s journey, visit her Social Media Handles: Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

And Merck Foundation Social Media Handles: Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

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