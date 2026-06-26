VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 26: DR.Rashel, one of India's fastest-growing and most-loved skincare brands, unveiled its latest innovation, Grippy Soap, at Flipkart Glam Up Fest 2026 in Delhi. Known for its bestselling Vitamin C, De-Tan, and Korean Skincare ranges, the brand continues its innovation journey with a product designed to solve a common everyday problem: soap slipping from wet hands.

Advertisement

Launched under the campaign "Haath Se Na Fisle," Grippy Soap is positioned as India's First Soap Built for Better Grip, combining a unique grip-focused design with premium skincare benefits.

Advertisement

Innovation Meets Skincare

More than just a design innovation, Grippy Soap is a Grade 1 Soap with 76% TFM, offering superior cleansing while helping maintain the skin's natural moisture balance for up to 24 hours. The soap is also toxin-free, 100% vegan, and enriched with natural ingredients.

Advertisement

Available in four variants--Orange, Kashmiri Lavender, Sandalwood, and Jasmine, the range is designed not only to cleanse the skin but also to help address common concerns such as dryness, pigmentation, and uneven-looking skin tone.

Strong Response at Glam Up Fest

The launch attracted beauty influencers and skincare enthusiasts from across the country. Visitors experienced the product firsthand through interactive demonstrations, with many praising the brand for turning a simple everyday inconvenience into a meaningful innovation.

The campaign tagline "Haath Se Na Fisle" quickly resonated with attendees, while influencers highlighted the product's unique combination of functionality, premium quality, and skincare benefits.

Founders on the Launch

Speaking about the launch, Pravin Bera, Co-Founder of DR.Rashel, said:

"Innovation starts with understanding consumer needs. Grippy Soap was created to solve a simple but common problem while delivering the premium skincare experience consumers expect from DR.Rashel."

Devji Hathiyani, Co-Founder of DR. Rashel, added:

"Grippy Soap is not just India's First Soap Built for Better Grip; it is also a Grade 1 soap with 76% TFM, natural ingredients, and targeted skincare benefits. It reflects our commitment to quality, innovation, and consumer value."

Setting a New Standard

With the launch of Grippy Soap, DR.Rashel continues to strengthen its position as an innovation-led beauty brand. Combining a grip-focused design, Grade 1 quality, 76% TFM, toxin-free and vegan formulation, and natural ingredient-based skincare benefits, Grippy Soap is set to redefine what consumers expect from an everyday soap.

About DR.Rashel

Founded by visionary entrepreneurs Pravin Bera and Devji Hathiyani, DR.Rashel Beauty Elixirs has emerged as one of India's leading beauty and personal care brands. Driven by a passion for innovation and consumer satisfaction, the brand offers a diverse portfolio spanning skincare, haircare, and personal care products.

With a strong presence across retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and international markets, DR.Rashel continues to make quality beauty solutions accessible to millions of consumers. Guided by its philosophy, "Life is BeYOUtiful," the brand remains committed to creating products that combine innovation, quality, and value while catering to the evolving needs of modern consumers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)