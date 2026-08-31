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London [UK], August 31: The 2nd Edition of The Next Economy Forum 2026 brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers and changemakers at the historic House of Lords, UK Parliament, London, on 17 July, creating a global platform for discussions around the future of business, industry, technology and sustainable economic growth.

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Organized by Brand Vista Consulting, the forum focused on the forces shaping the next phase of the global economy, with conversations and recognition centered on leadership, innovation, enterprise and the changing needs of industries. The event also provided an international platform for highlighting Indian businesses and leaders contributing to economic and technological development.

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Among the Indian leaders recognized at the forum was Dr. Roger Kumar, Founder and Managing Director of CASE Group, who was conferred the "India's Iconic Brand & Leader 2026" recognition. The honour acknowledged his contribution to the growth of CASE Group and its work across industrial engineering, manufacturing, environmental technologies and emerging clean-energy solutions.

Dr. Roger Kumar has been associated with the development and expansion of CASE Group, which was established in 1993 and is headquartered in Faridabad, Haryana. Under his leadership, the company has built a diversified engineering portfolio covering areas such as coal gasification, industrial cooling tower, water treatment scale-ban, air pollution control, and industrial energy-efficiency solutions.

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His work has also extended into emerging areas of industrial technology, including green hydrogen, green ammonia, green and blue chemical technologies and carbon-capture-ready industrial solutions. Through CASE Group, Dr. Kumar has focused on developing application-oriented engineering capabilities for energy-intensive and manufacturing industries, reflecting the growing convergence between industrial productivity, energy efficiency and sustainability.

The recognition for Dr. Kumar comes as Indian industry continues to place greater emphasis on indigenous engineering capabilities, technological innovation and cleaner production systems. CASE Group's evolution across conventional engineering and emerging clean technologies reflects some of the broader changes taking place within India's manufacturing and industrial ecosystem.

The company's technology portfolio spans Coal Gasification, Industrial Cooling Tower , Water Treatment Scale-Ban, Air Pollution Control, industrial energy-efficiency solutions, green hydrogen, green ammonia, green and blue chemical technologies, and carbon-capture-ready systems.

Technologies associated with gasification, hydrogen, ammonia and carbon management are gaining increasing attention as industries look for ways to improve energy efficiency while reducing environmental impact. These areas are also closely connected with wider priorities around energy security, industrial competitiveness, domestic technology development and the transition towards lower-carbon growth.

Alongside its industrial activities, CASE Group has also supported technology-enabled education through EXTRAMINDS, an initiative that has been providing free digital classroom lectures and educational content for students in Grades 7-12 through YouTube for nearly 15 years. The initiative represents another aspect of the organization's wider engagement with technology and access to knowledge.

Dr. Roger Kumar and CASE Group have also been featured in "Visionaries of Bharat @ 2047," a publication highlighting leaders and institutions contributing to India's long-term development journey. The publication places their work within the broader context of India's ambition to build a developed and globally competitive economy by 2047.

The Next Economy Forum 2026, meanwhile, highlighted the role of businesses and leaders in navigating the changing global economic environment. By bringing together stakeholders from different sectors and geographies, the forum provided a platform to discuss innovation, enterprise, technology and sustainable development while recognizing contributions that are shaping the future of industry.

The event at the House of Lords also offered an international setting for showcasing Indian entrepreneurial and industrial capabilities and their growing role in conversations around the future of manufacturing, clean technology and economic development.

About The Next Economy Forum

The Next Economy Forum, organized by Brand Vista Consulting, is a global platform bringing together business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers and changemakers to discuss the forces shaping the future economy.

The forum recognized distinguished leaders and organizations contributing to economic, technological and social transformation while creating a global platform for conversations around the future of business, industry and sustainable growth.

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