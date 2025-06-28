Dr. S. Arunachalam Named Dean of Badruka School of Management

Hyderabad, June 26, 2025: Badruka School of Management (BSM), Hyderabad, has appointed Dr. S. Arunachalam as its new Dean. The decision follows an extensive national and international search process led by the institution’s governing body.

Dr. Arunachalam brings over a decade of academic and institutional experience, most recently serving as Marketing Faculty at Texas Tech University. He was formerly a faculty member at the Indian School of Business (ISB), where his tenure was distinguished by three "Professor of the Year" awards and where he also served as the Academic Director of the Centre for Business Innovation. His prior work includes research appointments, editorial roles in leading journals, and executive-level positions in the private sector, including with Godrej Industries and Tata Consultancy Services. His scholarship spans marketing strategy, innovation, and consumer research, with publications such as the Journal of Marketing Research and the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science.

Trained as an engineer and management graduate in India, Dr. Arunachalam has earned his Ph.D. in Business & Technology (Marketing) from Iowa State University, with a minor in Statistics and certification in Quantitative Psychology. His academic research has focused on marketing capabilities, innovation, and firm performance—areas that continue to inform his teaching and institutional leadership.

Dr. Arunachalam expressed excitement for this new role. "BSM presents a rare opportunity to shape not just managers, but institutional leaders who understand both emerging markets and global forces," Dr. Arunachalam said. "Over the years, I have had the privilege to work at the intersection of academia, industry, and public-sector innovation. I look forward to bringing that experience into the classroom and beyond, preparing students to lead with adaptability and purpose. We have the chance to build something academically rigorous and socially responsive—one student cohort at a time." The appointment points to BSM’s growing emphasis on academic independence, research output, and industry relevance. The institution, launched in 2023, is backed by the Badruka Educational Society and affiliated with academic and industry stakeholders in India and abroad.

"Dr. Arunachalam brings the kind of range and clarity we were looking for, i.e., deep academic grounding, hands-on institutional building, and a real feel for where education at BSM needs to go next," said Dr. Ashok Agarwal, Chair of the BSM Governing Council. “We believe his experience in building innovation centers, guiding research in AI and strategy, and teaching across continents will help sharpen our academic focus.” Commenting on the transition, former Dean Dr. Prabhu Aggarwal said, “I am pleased to continue my service to BSM through teaching and mentorship. This change reflects our shared goal of deepening the school’s academic footprint as well as sharpening our industry interface. Dr. Arunachalam’s global perspective and research leadership make him a timely addition to the helm as we continue to shape a future-ready and AI-literate student body.” (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

