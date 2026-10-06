Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honoured in Milan for 13 World Records and Leadership in Global Cultural Diplomacy

Milan, Italy: Indian media leader, educationist and cultural ambassador Rtn. Dr. Sandeep Marwah was honoured at the Hilton Hotel in Milan in recognition of his 13 World Records in the media and entertainment industry and his longstanding contribution to international cultural cooperation.

As President of Marwah Studios, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, Dr. Marwah has brought together filmmaking, creative education and cultural exchange within a shared vision of international engagement. The Milan honour acknowledged this contribution and his continuing efforts to connect creative communities across borders.

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Held in the presence of Hon’ble Dr. Paolo Donato Bertorelli, Mayor of Menconico, Italy, and presented by Sir John Martin Thomas of 'Association of Republic of Italians in the World-(India)' and Alberto Carlo Rivolta, the ceremony celebrated a career dedicated to developing platforms for creativity, learning and cross-cultural understanding.

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Dr. Marwah’s visit to Milan, undertaken in his capacity as Brand Ambassador of BRICS+ Fashion and Lifestyle, placed a spotlight on the role of creative industries in international cooperation. His engagement emphasised the opportunities that cinema, fashion, art and media offer for building partnerships and strengthening people-to-people relations.

The recognition also acknowledged his work as Chair of the Indo-Italian Film and Cultural Forum, which promotes closer ties between India and Italy through cinema, art, culture, fashion, media and education. With both countries possessing rich artistic traditions, the Forum provides a platform for dialogue and creative collaboration.

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Accepting the honour, Dr. Marwah said, “I am deeply humbled to receive this honour in the historic city of Milan. I dedicate this recognition to the entire Indian media and entertainment fraternity and to everyone who believes in the power of art and culture to unite the world. India and Italy share a magnificent heritage of cinema, art, fashion and creativity, and I look forward to further strengthening this important cultural relationship.”

Guided by his philosophy of “Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture,” Dr. Marwah continues to advocate cultural diplomacy as a means of bringing nations and communities closer. His work connects the development of creative talent with the wider goal of international friendship and cooperation.

The Milan honour adds a significant chapter to his international journey, celebrating both his record-breaking achievements and his commitment to advancing India’s creative presence worldwide. It also underscores the scope for deeper India–Italy engagement through shared artistic expression, educational exchange and collaboration across the creative industries.

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