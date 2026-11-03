Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honoured with “Jewel of Bharat” Award by Brahma Kumaris at Mount Abu for 13 World Records in Art and Culture

VMPL

Mount Abu (Rajasthan) [India], November 3: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, internationally acclaimed media personality, educationist, cultural ambassador, and President of Marwah Studios, has been honoured with the prestigious “Jewel of Bharat” Award by the Brahma Kumaris at Mount Abu in recognition of his remarkable contribution to art, culture, education, and media, including his achievement of 13 World Records.

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The grand ceremony was held in the august presence of Rajyogini B. K. Mohini Didi, Chief of the Brahma Kumaris; Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon’ble Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Government of India; and Dr. B. K. Mruthyunjaya, Additional Secretary General of the Brahma Kumaris. The event witnessed an impressive gathering of more than 8,000 devotees and members of the Brahma Kumaris from across India and abroad.

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Rajyogini B. K. Mohini Didi presented the honour to Dr. Sandeep Marwah and blessed him for his dedicated service to society through education, art, culture, and international cooperation. Her blessings added a deeply spiritual and memorable dimension to the occasion.

Congratulating Dr. Marwah, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, appreciated his outstanding achievements and sustained efforts in promoting Indian culture, strengthening international cultural relations, and creating platforms for artists, filmmakers, students, and creative professionals from around the world.

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Dr. Sandeep Marwah has earned international recognition for his contributions to media, entertainment, education, and cultural diplomacy. Through Marwah Studios, AAFT, Noida Film City, and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), he has worked consistently to promote the Indian creative industries, encourage young talent, and build bridges of friendship among nations through art and culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his gratitude to the Brahma Kumaris for the prestigious recognition and said, “I am deeply honoured to receive the ‘Jewel of Bharat’ Award from the Brahma Kumaris at this sacred place of Mount Abu. The blessings of Rajyogini B. K. Mohini Didi and the presence of the Hon’ble Union Minister for Culture and Tourism make this moment exceptionally meaningful for me. I dedicate this honour to all those who believe in the power of art, culture, education, and media to transform society.”

He further stated, “My journey has always been guided by the philosophy of Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture. These 13 World Records are not merely personal achievements; they represent the collective efforts of thousands of students, artists, filmmakers, educators, and cultural ambassadors who have worked towards building a more connected and harmonious world. I remain committed to using education and creative expression as instruments of peace, progress, and international friendship.”

The presence of more than 8,000 Brahma Kumaris members and devotees made the ceremony a remarkable celebration of spirituality, service, achievement, and social contribution.

The “Jewel of Bharat” Award marks another significant milestone in Dr. Sandeep Marwah’s distinguished journey, recognising his continuing efforts to advance Indian culture, promote global understanding, and inspire future generations through education, creativity, and service to humanity.

The occasion was also particularly significant as it marked the celebration of 90 glorious years of the Brahma Kumaris, commemorating nine decades of spiritual service, enlightenment, and commitment to humanity. The historic gathering at Mount Abu brought together senior leaders, spiritual heads, and representatives of the Brahma Kumaris from across India and different parts of the world to celebrate this remarkable milestone. The celebrations were organised as a three-day international convention dedicated to the theme of “World Peace,” bringing together spiritual leaders and distinguished personalities to deliberate on the importance of peace, harmony, universal brotherhood, and collective responsibility in building a better world. The grand celebration added special significance to the occasion and made Dr. Sandeep Marwah’s recognition even more memorable.

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