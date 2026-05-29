Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honoured with Prestigious GLOBAL PEACE Award in Melbourne, Australia

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 29: Sandeep Marwah was honoured with the prestigious GLOBAL PEACE Award presented by the Global Peace Foundation in recognition of his exceptional dedication towards promoting Global Peace, Unity, Education, and Humanitarian Values across the world.

Advertisement

The award was graciously presented by Dr. Kumar Prashant Manav -- an International Writer, TV Motivational Speaker, and YouTuber -- during a humble yet meaningful ceremony held at Crown Towers Melbourne in Australia.

Advertisement

Expressing his gratitude on receiving the honour, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said, "I am deeply grateful for this recognition. It inspires me to continue my mission of spreading peace, love, culture, and harmony across the globe through creative arts, education, and social initiatives."

Dr. Marwah has been consistently propagating the message of Love, Peace, and Unity through more than 8,500 events organized over the last 34 years at Marwah Studios. His tireless efforts in the fields of media, art, culture, education, and international relations have connected people from diverse backgrounds and nations.

Advertisement

He also serves as the President of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation, where he actively highlights and supports the objectives and values of the United Nations through global cultural diplomacy, educational initiatives, and humanitarian activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kumar Prashant Manav praised Dr. Marwah's lifelong commitment to peace and humanity. He said that Dr. Sandeep Marwah's remarkable contribution through art, culture, media, and education has created a powerful global impact and inspired thousands of people to work towards harmony and international brotherhood.

The event concluded with appreciation for Dr. Marwah's continuous efforts in building bridges between communities and nations through the universal language of culture, creativity, and compassion.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)