Dr. Sandeep Marwah Receives High Honours in Spain at Prestigious India-Spain Cultural Summit in Barcelona

Barcelona [Spain], May 29: In a resplendent celebration of cultural unity and international collaboration, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, visionary founder of Marwah Studios and a world-renowned advocate for cultural diplomacy, was honoured in Spain for his extraordinary contribution to strengthening cultural ties between India and Spain. The award was presented by the Indian Culture Centre Foundation in Barcelona, recognizing Dr. Marwah's enduring legacy in promoting global harmony through art, media, and education.

The honour was formally conferred by Ms. Marta Marzal, Vice President of the Indian Culture Centre Foundation, in the esteemed presence of H.E. Inbasekar Sundaramurthi, Consul General of India in Barcelona, and Mr. Robert Masih Nahar, former Senator in the Spanish Senate. The dignitaries gathered at the historic Joan Pelegri School Auditorium for a landmark event titled "Bridging Cultures: India & Spain", a conference that illuminated the deep and growing cultural, artistic, and intellectual synergy between the two nations.

Hosted by esteemed academic and cultural bridge-builder Professor Kandarp Mehta, the event brought together artists, intellectuals, business leaders, and diplomats to explore the role of culture in fostering global understanding.

In his address, Dr. Marwah, who has led over 7,500 international cultural initiatives across 156 countries, and established the iconic Noida Film City, emphasized the power of creative expression in uniting diverse societies. "Art, culture, and media transcend borders and politics. They are the soul of human connection. I am truly humbled to be honoured in Spain, a country that has long embraced beauty, creativity, and unity," said Dr. Marwah.

The evening was a cultural spectacle, beginning with an enchanting Kathak performance by Catalan dancer Nuria Cabo, who brought the elegance and spirituality of Indian classical dance to the Spanish stage. The cultural fusion continued with a vibrant performance by Dancing Ganesh, a multicultural group directed by Gustavo Corral, blending Indian traditional motifs with modern dance influences from Spain and Latin America.

A particularly moving segment of the event was the screening of the short film "ESPECIAS", directed by Cairo Correa, which poetically captured the sensory, historical, and emotional connections between India and Spain through the theme of spices and shared culinary heritage.

Prominent members of the Indian diaspora in Catalonia enriched the program with powerful reflections. Ms. Deepti Golani, a respected businesswoman and international protocol specialist, spoke on the importance of cross-cultural etiquette and business diplomacy. Entrepreneurs Mr. Alok Lahad and Mr. Paramjeet Singh Kalra shared their experiences of integrating Indian values into Spanish society, highlighting the strength of cultural exchange in entrepreneurship.

A heartwarming highlight of the evening was the personal presentation of the book "Kaur's Worlds" by its author, Manu Kaur, to Dr. Marwah -- a symbolic gesture uniting literature with leadership in cultural diplomacy.

The recognition of Dr. Marwah's work in Barcelona marks another chapter in his globally celebrated journey as a media mogul, educator, and cultural visionary. His leadership through organizations such as Marwah Studios, AAFT University, and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) has made a lasting impact on the global cultural landscape.

This grand celebration in Barcelona stands as a shining example of the enduring friendship between India and Spain -- and of the role that individuals like Dr. Sandeep Marwah continue to play in building bridges between people, cultures, and continents.

