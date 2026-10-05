Dr. Sandeep Marwah Receives Prestigious International Honour in Milan for 13 World Records

VMPL

Milan [Italy], October 5: Renowned international media personality, educationist and cultural ambassador Rtn. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, was conferred with a prestigious international honour at a distinguished ceremony held at the Hilton Hotel, Milan, recognising his 13 World Records in the Media and Entertainment Industry and his exceptional contribution to media, education, creative industries and cultural diplomacy.

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The honour was presented in the gracious presence of Hon’ble Dr. Paolo Donato Bertorelli, Mayor of Menconico, Italy, and presented by Sir John Martin Thomas, President of the Association of Republic of Italians in the World (India), and Alberto Carlo Rivolta. The dignitaries applauded Dr. Marwah’s extraordinary journey and his sustained efforts to use media, cinema, education, art and culture as powerful instruments for international understanding and cooperation.

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Dr. Marwah was in Milan in his capacity as Brand Ambassador of BRICS+ Fashion and Lifestyle, representing India’s dynamic creative spirit on an important international platform. His participation further underlined the growing global influence of India’s creative industries and their immense potential to build meaningful partnerships across nations.

The recognition also celebrated Dr. Marwah’s significant contribution as Chair of the Indo-Italian Film and Cultural Forum, an initiative dedicated to strengthening relations between India and Italy through cinema, art, culture, fashion, media, education and creative collaboration. Under his leadership, the Forum has emerged as a meaningful platform for promoting cultural exchange, institutional cooperation and stronger people-to-people relations between the two countries.

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Sir John Martin Thomas, while congratulating Dr. Marwah, said, “Dr. Sandeep Marwah represents the remarkable creative energy and cultural strength of India. His 13 World Records are a testimony to an exceptional professional journey, but equally inspiring is his commitment to bringing nations and people closer through media, education, art and culture. His contribution towards strengthening India–Italy relations and promoting international friendship deserves the highest appreciation.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive this recognition in Italy. I dedicate this honour to the entire Indian media and entertainment fraternity, to my colleagues and students, and to everyone who believes in the extraordinary power of art and culture to unite humanity. India and Italy are two great civilizations enriched by magnificent traditions of cinema, art, design, fashion and creativity. There is enormous potential for us to work together and build an even stronger cultural and creative partnership.”

He further added, “Every international recognition strengthens my resolve to carry India’s message of friendship, creativity and peace to the world. Cultural diplomacy creates bridges where boundaries disappear, dialogue flourishes and lasting relationships are born.”

The Milan honour marks yet another significant milestone in Dr. Marwah’s distinguished international journey spanning media, cinema, creative education and cultural diplomacy. His guiding philosophy—“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture”—has remained at the heart of his numerous international initiatives aimed at connecting countries and communities through creative expression.

The ceremony in Milan reaffirmed Dr. Marwah’s growing global stature and his sustained commitment to positioning Indian cinema, media, education, fashion, art and culture prominently on the world stage. It also opened new possibilities for deeper cooperation between India and Italy, while reinforcing the role of the creative industries as a powerful force for friendship, understanding and global unity.

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