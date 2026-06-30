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Home / Business / Dr. Sandeep Marwah Receives Seven International Honors Across Australia in Seven Days

Dr. Sandeep Marwah Receives Seven International Honors Across Australia in Seven Days

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ANI
Updated At : 04:33 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Melbourne/Sydney [Australia], June 30: In a remarkable achievement that highlighted India's growing cultural influence on the global stage, internationally acclaimed media personality, educationist, and cultural ambassador Dr. Sandeep Marwah received seven prestigious honors across seven platforms in seven days during his visit to Australia.

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The most notable recognition was the Global Peace Award, presented by the Global Peace Foundation through renowned motivational speaker and author Dr. Kumar Prashant Manav, honoring Dr. Marwah's lifelong contribution to promoting peace, unity, education, and cultural diplomacy worldwide.

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The Australian Multicultural Media Centre recognized his four decades of outstanding service to media, journalism, filmmaking, and creative industries. His efforts in strengthening international relations through art and culture were further acknowledged by the Austrian Foundation and Chain Manmar Community Care.

A special reception hosted by the Amon Business Council in Melbourne celebrated Dr. Marwah's contributions to global cooperation and cultural advancement. In another significant recognition, he was honored at the Parliament of Victoria, where MP Lee Tarlamis applauded his dedication to promoting peace, love, art, culture, and international understanding.

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In Sydney, prominent community leader and Lord Mayor Sameer Pandey honored Dr. Marwah for his exceptional contributions to education, media, spirituality, culture, and community development. The Indian Literary and Arts Society of Australia also conferred a distinguished literary award in recognition of his enduring contribution to literature, media, and the creative arts.

Receiving seven international honors during a single visit is a rare distinction and reflects Dr. Marwah's global impact as a cultural diplomat. His achievements continue to strengthen India-Australia relations while promoting the values of creativity, friendship, peace, and international collaboration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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