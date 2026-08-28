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New Delhi [India], August 28: Healthcare systems are often shaped by factors that extend far beyond medicine, including management, politics, social structures, institutional interests and human behavior. Exploring these interconnected realities, Dr. Sanjeev Kelkar's The Ultimate Untruth: The Lie of Acculturation presents a multi-layered novel centered on a doctor couple's decade-long struggle to improve healthcare in a difficult and underserved environment.

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At the center of the novel are two doctors who dedicate years of their lives to developing effective healthcare solutions despite working amid limited resources, challenging conditions and resistance from different sections of society. Their journey focuses not only on treating patients but also on rebuilding an institution, developing people and creating systems that can deliver better healthcare over the long term.

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As their efforts begin to produce successful results, the couple encounters opposition from political groups, ideological organizations and individuals with competing interests. Their achievements become a source of conflict, revealing how institutions can sometimes resist successful ideas when those ideas challenge established beliefs, power structures or vested interests. The narrative uses these confrontations to examine the difficulties involved in bringing meaningful reform to complex systems.

A significant aspect of The Ultimate Untruth is its focus on healthcare management and project development. The novel explores how ordinary people can be trained and developed into competent professionals when given appropriate guidance, responsibility and opportunities. It also considers how healthcare projects can be planned, managed and expanded while maintaining both quality and economic viability.

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The story gradually moves beyond the boundaries of healthcare to explore larger questions about society. Politics, organizational behavior, ideology, morality, ethics and human relationships become interconnected with the central healthcare narrative. The book examines how strong ideological affiliations can create divisions, with individuals and organizations becoming deeply attached to their own beliefs while developing hostility towards opposing perspectives.

The novel's subtitle, The Lie of Acculturation, reflects one of its central philosophical questions: Can acculturation truly emancipate human beings from their fundamental destructive impulses? Through the experiences of its characters, the book challenges the assumption that cultural development alone can eliminate conflict, prejudice, self-interest and the pursuit of power.

Rather than presenting healthcare problems in isolation, The Ultimate Untruth uses them as a lens through which to examine wider failures in social and institutional systems. The doctor couple's attempts to build something constructive repeatedly bring them face-to-face with questions of justice, ethics, morality and responsibility. Their experiences demonstrate how difficult it can be to sustain positive change when personal interests and ideological conflicts take precedence over collective welfare.

The novel also raises questions relevant to professionals beyond medicine. Doctors are encouraged to consider how they can contribute to improving healthcare systems, while managers can reflect on more effective approaches to people and project management. Organizations are challenged to reconsider excessive ego, internal divisions and unquestioned authority, while policymakers and political leaders are prompted to consider the impact of their decisions on ordinary people.

Through its broad canvas and multiple layers, The Ultimate Untruth combines a healthcare-based narrative with social and philosophical inquiry. Its story examines what happens when individuals attempt to challenge dysfunctional systems and create practical solutions, while confronting the resistance that can emerge from entrenched interests.

About the Author

Dr. Sanjeev Kelkar is a 73-year-old physician with an MD in Medicine and more than four decades of experience across healthcare. He spent 13 years serving tribal communities, nine years in super-specialty hospitals and over six years as Medical Director of a multinational pharmaceutical company. He has worked extensively in medical education and Problem-Based Learning and founded the Diabetic Foot Society of India in 2002. His previous writing includes works on healthcare delivery, diabetes and India's political and social history. He retired from medical practice in 2015 to focus on writing and research.

Book Overview

Title: The Ultimate Untruth: The Lie of Acculturation

Author: Dr. Sanjeev Kelkar

Genre: Fiction | Social Commentary | Healthcare | Political & Social Themes

Themes: Healthcare delivery, institutional reform, project management, politics, ideology, human behavior, ethics, morality, social conflict, organizational interests and the limits of acculturation.

Recommended for readers who enjoy: Social and political fiction, healthcare narratives, stories of institutional reform, books exploring human behavior and ideology, management-focused narratives, and fiction that examines complex social and philosophical questions.

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