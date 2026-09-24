Dr Shanker Adawal conferred Jyotish Shiromani, Jyotish Lok Prabhav Shiromani honours

New Delhi, Sept 24: Astrologer and author Dr Shanker Adawal participated as a panelist at Astro+ Mahasangram 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam here, where experts discussed the growing role of artificial intelligence, mobile applications and algorithms in astrology.

Speaking during a session titled “Astrology 2.0: AI, Apps & Algorithms”, Adawal said emerging technologies could make astrology more analytical and precise while retaining the importance of human interpretation.

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“AI will not replace astrology or astrologers; it will make astrology more scientific, analytical and precise. While AI can analyse complex patterns and combinations, the final interpretation will always require an astrologer’s understanding and intuition. The future lies in the powerful combination of AI and human insight,” he said.

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The session focused on the ways technology is influencing the practice and accessibility of astrology, including faster calculations, analysis of complex astrological combinations and wider access to astrological information.

Adawal was also conferred with two honours at the event — Jyotish Shiromani and Jyotish Lok Prabhav Shiromani.

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The recognitions acknowledged his work in astrology through research, authorship and interpretation, as well as his engagement with the wider public through media and digital platforms.

Astro+ Mahasangram 2026 brought together astrologers, researchers and practitioners from across India for discussions on traditional astrological knowledge and its engagement with contemporary technology and communication platforms.

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