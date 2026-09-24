DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Dr Shanker Adawal conferred Jyotish Shiromani, Jyotish Lok Prabhav Shiromani honours

Dr Shanker Adawal conferred Jyotish Shiromani, Jyotish Lok Prabhav Shiromani honours

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:08 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sept 24: Astrologer and author Dr Shanker Adawal participated as a panelist at Astro+ Mahasangram 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam here, where experts discussed the growing role of artificial intelligence, mobile applications and algorithms in astrology.

Speaking during a session titled “Astrology 2.0: AI, Apps & Algorithms”, Adawal said emerging technologies could make astrology more analytical and precise while retaining the importance of human interpretation.

Advertisement

“AI will not replace astrology or astrologers; it will make astrology more scientific, analytical and precise. While AI can analyse complex patterns and combinations, the final interpretation will always require an astrologer’s understanding and intuition. The future lies in the powerful combination of AI and human insight,” he said.

Advertisement

The session focused on the ways technology is influencing the practice and accessibility of astrology, including faster calculations, analysis of complex astrological combinations and wider access to astrological information.

Adawal was also conferred with two honours at the event — Jyotish Shiromani and Jyotish Lok Prabhav Shiromani.

Advertisement

The recognitions acknowledged his work in astrology through research, authorship and interpretation, as well as his engagement with the wider public through media and digital platforms.

Astro+ Mahasangram 2026 brought together astrologers, researchers and practitioners from across India for discussions on traditional astrological knowledge and its engagement with contemporary technology and communication platforms.

https://www.instagram.com/s.adawal?stkn=NndxeWdsZXB2d3Nj

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts