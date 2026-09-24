Dr. Shanker Adawal honoured at Astro+ Mahasangram 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 24: The evolving relationship between traditional astrology and emerging technologies was discussed at Astro+ Mahasangram 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, where astrologer and author Dr. Shanker Adawal participated as a distinguished panelist in a session titled “Astrology 2.0: AI, Apps & Algorithms.”

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The session examined how artificial intelligence, mobile applications and algorithms are beginning to influence the practice and accessibility of astrology. The discussion touched upon the potential of technology to enable faster calculations, process complex combinations and make astrological knowledge accessible to a wider audience.

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Dr. Adawal, while speaking during the session, emphasised that technological advancement would complement rather than replace the role of an astrologer.

“AI will not replace astrology or astrologers; it will make astrology more scientific, analytical and precise. While AI can analyse complex patterns and combinations, the final interpretation will always require an astrologer’s understanding and intuition. The future lies in the powerful combination of AI and human insight,” he said.

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The event was also significant for Dr. Adawal as he received two honours — Jyotish Shiromani and Jyotish Lok Prabhav Shiromani.

The recognitions acknowledged different aspects of his work in the field. His contribution to astrology through research, authorship and interpretation was recognised alongside his engagement with the wider public through media, digital platforms and contemporary forms of communication.

Astro+ Mahasangram 2026 brought together astrologers, researchers and practitioners from across the country. The event provided a platform for discussions around the contemporary evolution of astrology, including the intersection of traditional astrological knowledge with technology, digital communication and changing audience expectations.

The discussion on “Astrology 2.0” reflected a wider conversation within the field — how established systems of knowledge can engage with new technologies while retaining the role of experience, interpretation and human judgement.

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