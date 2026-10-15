Dr Shreeram Iyer Featured in ‘Visionaries of Bharat @ 2047’ for Advancing India’s Visual AI-Powered Future

VMPL

London [UK], October 15: Dr Shreeram Iyer, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Prisma Group, has been featured in the prestigious book “Visionaries of Bharat @ 2047”, unveiled at the 2nd edition of The Next Economy Forum 2026 at the historic House of Lords, UK Parliament, London, on 17th July 2026. Curated by Brand Vista Consulting, the exclusive publication recognises distinguished Indian-origin leaders whose work is contributing to India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

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Dr Iyer’s inclusion in the book acknowledges his pioneering contributions to Artificial Intelligence, Computer Vision, cybersecurity, and technology-driven public infrastructure. Through his leadership at Prisma AI, he has demonstrated how advanced technologies can be transformed into practical solutions that enhance security, governance, and business efficiency while supporting India’s vision of innovation-led growth.

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A Technology Leader with a Global Perspective

With more than 26 years of experience across Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and advanced Computer Vision, Dr Shreeram Iyer has established himself as a respected global technology leader. Before founding Prisma Group, he served as Senior Vice President at Patni Computers, where he played a key role in enterprise transformation and global delivery excellence. His corporate leadership experience laid the foundation for building innovative technology platforms capable of addressing complex real-world challenges.

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His professional achievements are supported by an exceptional academic background. Dr Iyer holds a Professional Doctorate in Technology Management specialising in Artificial Intelligence from EIU Paris, an Executive Master’s in Artificial Intelligence and Business Specifications from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and a Post-Doctoral degree in Cyber Security and Data Migration from Harvard University. This unique blend of technical expertise and business strategy has enabled him to lead innovation at the intersection of AI, governance, and enterprise transformation.

Building the Future Through Visual AI

At the core of Dr Iyer’s vision is the belief that technology should create meaningful impact. Under his leadership, Prisma AI has emerged as a leading force in Visual AI, developing intelligent solutions that help organisations transform visual data into actionable intelligence.

One of his most significant innovations is Gryphos®, a patented Visual AI platform that has evolved into a comprehensive suite of computer vision and video analytics solutions. The platform is capable of detecting faces, vehicles, number plates, objects, text, behavioural patterns, and anomalies in real time and through forensic analysis. Its applications span sectors such as banking, aviation, homeland security, transportation, industrial automation, and critical infrastructure.

By enabling faster, more accurate decision-making, Gryphos® is helping organisations move beyond traditional surveillance toward predictive and intelligent operations.

Driving Smarter and Safer Societies

Beyond enterprise applications, Dr Iyer has consistently championed the use of AI for public good. His work has contributed to initiatives involving homeland security, smart cities, traffic management, and public safety. Through AI-powered surveillance, behavioural intelligence, predictive analytics, and real-time monitoring systems, he has helped governments and public institutions build more efficient and responsive infrastructure.

His international contributions include serving as Strategic IT Advisor to the Government of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany, while his collaborations with law enforcement agencies and municipal authorities in India have supported road safety and intelligent traffic management initiatives. These efforts reflect his commitment to leveraging technology as a tool for societal advancement and public service.

Prisma AI: Transforming Vision into Intelligence

Headquartered in Singapore, Prisma AI has built a strong global reputation as a leader in Visual AI innovation. The company specialises in converting visual information into meaningful intelligence through advanced machine learning, deep neural networks, and computer vision technologies.

Its flagship platform, Gryphos®, offers more than 300 APIs supporting applications such as facial recognition, liveness detection, emotion recognition, financial authentication, anomaly detection, number plate recognition, and intelligent video analytics. The platform powers a range of innovative products, including Veri5® for identity verification, GryFAS® for secure financial authentication, GrySEC for access control and security management, GryVIDS for traffic monitoring and road safety, and GrySCAN for airport and baggage security.

Prisma AI serves diverse industries including aviation, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, infrastructure, and government administration. By combining Visual AI with business intelligence and emerging technologies, the company continues to deliver solutions that improve efficiency, security, and decision-making.

A Vision for Bharat @ 2047

Dr Iyer’s vision aligns closely with the aspirations of Atmanirbhar Bharat and India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He strongly advocates for sovereign and indigenous AI platforms that strengthen national resilience, digital infrastructure, and homeland security. His focus extends beyond technological advancement to creating dependable, scalable, and future-ready solutions that empower nations and institutions.

His inclusion in “Visionaries of Bharat @ 2047” reflects not only his achievements as an entrepreneur and innovator but also his role in shaping the future of AI-led governance, public safety, and digital transformation. Alongside other eminent leaders featured in the book, Dr Iyer represents a new generation of changemakers driving India's progress through innovation, knowledge, and purpose-driven leadership.

As Artificial Intelligence continues to redefine industries and societies, Dr Shreeram Iyer remains committed to building technologies that make communities safer, organisations smarter, and nations more resilient. Through Prisma AI and his broader vision for responsible innovation, he is helping shape a future where technology serves humanity while accelerating India’s journey toward becoming a global leader by 2047.

About Visionaries of Bharat @ 2047: “Visionaries of Bharat @ 2047” is a distinguished publication unveiled at The Next Economy Forum 2026 at the House of Lords, UK Parliament, London. The book celebrates exceptional Indian-origin leaders whose contributions across business, technology, governance, and social impact are helping shape the vision of a developed and globally influential India by 2047.

This book is available on Amazon - Visionaries of Bharat @ 2047 : Brand Vista Consulting Solutions: Amazon.in: Books and Google Play Books - Visionaries of Bharat @ 2047 by Brand Vista Consulting Solutions - Books on Google Play

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