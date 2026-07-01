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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1: Reinforcing its commitment to transforming Ayurveda into a globally accepted evidence-based healthcare system, Dr. SHREEVARMA's Wellness Pvt. Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) to collaborate on scientific research, education, innovation, and product development in Ayurveda, phytomedicine, preventive healthcare, and integrative medicine.

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The partnership marks a significant milestone in Dr. SHREEVARMA's Vision 2030, a long-term mission to build an integrated healthcare ecosystem where traditional wisdom is strengthened through modern science, innovation, education, entrepreneurship, and community wellness. The collaboration will be spearheaded by the Interdisciplinary Institute of Indian System of Medicine (IIISM) under the Directorate of Research at SRMIST, bringing together academic excellence and clinical expertise to generate globally relevant scientific evidence for Ayurveda.

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Speaking on the occasion, Acharya Dr. SHREEVARMA, Founder-Chairman, Dr. SHREEVARMA's Wellness Pvt. Ltd., said, "Healthcare is entering a new era where prevention, lifestyle medicine, and scientific validation will play a defining role in improving human health. Ayurveda embodies centuries of knowledge that remains highly relevant today. Our responsibility is to preserve this invaluable heritage while validating it through rigorous scientific research. Our collaboration with SRM Institute of Science and Technology is a significant milestone in Dr. SHREEVARMA's Vision 2030 to build an integrated healthcare ecosystem where research, education, innovation, entrepreneurship, and community wellness come together to improve lives and shape a healthier future for generations to come."

Building the Future of Scientific Ayurveda

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Driven by the growing global demand for preventive healthcare, personalised medicine, and holistic wellness, Dr. SHREEVARMA's Wellness has been actively working to bridge the gap between classical Ayurvedic knowledge and modern scientific validation. Through this partnership with SRMIST, the organisation aims to establish a robust research ecosystem that will generate high-quality scientific evidence, strengthen the credibility of Ayurveda, and contribute to its wider global acceptance. The collaboration will focus on preserving the authenticity of traditional Ayurvedic principles while validating their safety, efficacy, and therapeutic value through interdisciplinary scientific research.

Research and Innovation Focus

Under the partnership, Dr. SHREEVARMA's Wellness and SRMIST will jointly undertake multidisciplinary research in scientific validation of Ayurvedic formulations, phytochemical and analytical research, herbal drug standardisation, product innovation and formulation development, clinical pharmacology, lifestyle medicine, preventive healthcare, healthy ageing and longevity, integrative healthcare models, and clinical documentation for evidence generation.The collaboration will also create opportunities for student internships, doctoral and post-doctoral research, faculty development, professional education, skill development programmes, and industry-academia knowledge exchange, enabling research outcomes to translate into practical healthcare solutions.

Advancing Vision 2030

The collaboration further strengthens Dr. SHREEVARMA's Vision 2030, which seeks to establish a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem encompassing scientific research, integrative clinical care, preventive healthcare, education, herbal innovation, entrepreneurship, and community wellness. By combining Dr. SHREEVARMA's Wellness' expertise in Ayurveda with SRM Institute of Science and Technology's multidisciplinary research capabilities, the partnership aims to develop globally relevant healthcare solutions while positioning India as a leader in evidence-based Ayurveda and integrative healthcare.

About Dr. SHREEVARMA's Wellness

Dr. SHREEVARMA's Wellness is an integrated healthcare organisation dedicated to advancing preventive healthcare through Ayurveda, lifestyle medicine, scientific research, education, and community engagement.

Under Dr. SHREEVARMA's Vision 2030, the organisation is building a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem focused on Integrative clinical care, Scientific research, Preventive healthcare, Healthcare education, Community wellness, Herbal product innovation, Healthcare entrepreneurship and Leadership development.

Its key initiatives include ACE Foundation, ACEVEDA, PCR Herbals, and AYUSHPRENEUR, each contributing to research, innovation, education, and the advancement of evidence-based traditional healthcare.

About Acharya Dr. SHREEVARMA

Acharya Dr. SHREEVARMA is an Ayurveda physician, researcher, educator, wellness entrepreneur, and Founder-Chairman of Dr. SHREEVARMA's Wellness. Through Vision 2030, he is leading initiatives in preventive healthcare, scientific research, healthcare education, wellness entrepreneurship, and community health, with the objective of building sustainable healthcare systems rooted in India's traditional medical heritage.

About SRM Institute of Science and Technology

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities, recognised for excellence in higher education, research, innovation, and international collaboration.

Through its Interdisciplinary Institute of Indian System of Medicine (IIISM) under the Directorate of Research, SRMIST is committed to advancing scientific research that integrates traditional systems of medicine with modern healthcare science, supporting innovation and evidence generation in integrative medicine.

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