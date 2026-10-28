DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Dr. Sohini Sastri Honoured with the European Excellence Award 2026 for Excellence in Vedic and KP Astrology in Paris

Dr. Sohini Sastri Honoured with the European Excellence Award 2026 for Excellence in Vedic and KP Astrology in Paris

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:22 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 28: 2 times president award winner, world-renowned Indian astrologer, life coach, author, and philanthropist Dr. Sohini Sastri has been honoured with the prestigious European Excellence Award 2026 for Excellence in Vedic and KP Astrology at The Thames International University in Paris, France. The recognition celebrates her unwavering dedication, extensive experience, remarkable achievements, and valuable contributions to the field of astrology and society.

Advertisement

The award ceremony took place on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at The Thames International University, located at 250 Bis Boulevard Saint Germain, Paris 75007, France. The award was presented in recognition of Dr. Sastri’s distinguished excellence in Vedic and KP Astrology, acknowledging her professional commitment and contributions to the discipline.

Advertisement

Dr. Sohini Sastri has established herself as a prominent name in Indian astrology through her extensive experience and dedication to astrological practices. With expertise in Vedic Astrology and Krishnamurti Paddhati (KP) Astrology, she has continued to contribute to the field through her consultations, knowledge, and efforts to make astrological guidance accessible to people from diverse backgrounds.

The European Excellence Award marks another significant milestone in Dr. Sastri’s professional journey, reflecting the recognition of her work on an international platform. Her commitment to astrology, combined with her interests in life coaching, authorship, and philanthropy, has contributed to her multifaceted professional identity.

Advertisement

Beyond her work in astrology, Dr. Sastri is also known for her social initiatives and commitment to community welfare. Through her philanthropic activities, she has supported causes related to women’s empowerment, children’s education, and the upliftment of underprivileged communities. Her work reflects a broader vision of combining professional excellence with social responsibility.

The recognition at The Thames International University further highlights Dr. Sastri’s continued journey in the field of astrology and her dedication to advancing her professional pursuits.

For Dr. Sohini Sastri, the European Excellence Award 2026 represents an important addition to her record of professional recognition and reinforces her commitment to excellence in Vedic and KP Astrology. www.sohinisastri.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts