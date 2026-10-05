Dr. Sohini Sastri’s Special Interaction with Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 5: Dr. Sohini Sastri, a two-time President Award-winning astrologer, renowned spiritual guide, author and President of World Record of Excellence, India, met Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in New Delhi during a special interaction centred on spirituality, literature and India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. Shri Amit Shah currently serves as the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Government of India.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Dr. Sastri presented Shri Amit Shah with a sacred idol of Lord Krishna as a gesture of respect and goodwill. She described the occasion as a deeply meaningful and memorable moment filled with gratitude.

Advertisement

Dr. Sastri also presented her fifth book, The Seven Chakras & Mantras – Unlocking the Energy Within for Soul Healing and Life Balance. According to Dr. Sastri, the two shared a meaningful conversation on Sanatan Dharma, spirituality and the significance of spiritual wisdom in achieving inner harmony and balance in life.

Expressing her gratitude following the meeting, Dr. Sastri said that she felt deeply honoured to have had the opportunity to meet the Union Home Minister. She also expressed her appreciation for his kind words regarding her book and her work in the field of spirituality.

Advertisement

Dr. Sohini Sastri is widely known for her work in astrology, spiritual sciences and life guidance. She has been described in published profiles as a two-time President Award-winning astrologer and has spent more than two decades working in spiritual sciences and related disciplines.

Beyond her work as an astrologer and spiritual guide, Dr. Sastri serves as President of World Record of Excellence, India, where she has been associated with initiatives recognising distinguished achievements and contributions across diverse fields.

Her latest book explores the philosophy of the seven chakras and mantras, focusing on energy, spiritual awareness, inner well-being and life balance. Presenting the book to the Union Home Minister marked a significant moment in her journey as an author and spiritual practitioner.

For Dr. Sastri, the New Delhi meeting represented more than a formal interaction; it was a memorable occasion bringing together spirituality, Indian traditions, literature and cultural values.

“Feeling truly blessed, happy and grateful,” Dr. Sohini Sastri shared while describing the special occasion.

https://sohinisastri.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)