PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 15: Childhood memories often remain deeply connected to the places where people first experienced friendship, independence, discipline, and the challenges of growing up. Dr Soumitra Ghosh's Echoes from Sainik School - A Memoir of Brotherhood and Growing Up takes readers into the world of Sainik School Purulia, drawing upon his eight years at the institution from 1972 to 1980.

Advertisement

At the heart of the memoir is the experience of growing up away from home. Having entered Sainik School Purulia as a ten-year-old boy, Dr Ghosh recalls the distinctive routines and experiences that shaped his formative years. Early-morning drills, parade grounds, hostel life, the Dining Hall, Saturday evenings, punishments, pranks, and school activities become part of a larger story about childhood and growing independence.

Advertisement

A significant theme of Echoes from Sainik School is brotherhood and camaraderie. The book explores friendships formed during childhood and how relationships created in school can remain meaningful decades later. Shared routines, challenges, homesickness, humor and mischief create bonds that extend beyond the school years, surviving distance, changing professions and the passage of time.

The memoir also examines the role of discipline in shaping young lives. Life at a Sainik School demanded responsibility, performance and adherence to routines, while simultaneously providing opportunities for friendship, exploration and personal growth. Through these experiences, the book reflects on how discipline, failure, punishment, responsibility and independence can become important lessons that are understood more fully with age.

Advertisement

Rather than focusing only on nostalgia, the book looks at how childhood experiences influence adult identity. The memories of teachers, seniors and friends are presented alongside the ordinary moments that may have seemed insignificant at the time but gained greater meaning when viewed from the distance of several decades.

Another important element of the memoir is its portrayal of boarding-school life. The transition from home to an institutional environment brings its own challenges, including separation from family, homesickness and the need to adapt to unfamiliar routines. At the same time, the experience creates a strong sense of community among students who share the same living spaces, responsibilities, and adventures.

Echoes from Sainik School also offers a glimpse into a particular period of school life in India. The memories of drills, hostel routines, teachers, seniors, punishments, and school traditions provide an authentic picture of an environment in which young boys were expected to develop discipline and resilience while navigating the ordinary joys and difficulties of adolescence.

The memoir's emotional center lies in the idea that people may leave places behind without necessarily leaving them emotionally. For Dr Ghosh, the years spent at Sainik School Purulia remained present through memories of friendships, teachers, laughter, mischief, and lessons learned. The book becomes an attempt to preserve those experiences before the details gradually disappear with time.

At the same time, the memoir invites readers to reflect on their own childhoods. Readers who have experienced boarding schools or hostel life may recognize the emotions and situations described in the book, while others may be reminded of their own school friends, teachers, adventures and forgotten memories.

Ultimately, Echoes from Sainik School is a tribute to a formative period of life and to the people who made those years memorable. It combines nostalgia with reflections on identity, resilience, friendship and transformation, offering readers a journey into a world where childhood friendships could become lifelong bonds and where the lessons of growing up continued long after leaving the school gates.

About the Author

Dr Soumitra Ghosh is a psychiatrist, psychologist, medical teacher and writer who has worked in psychiatry and academics since 1990. He has served as Professor and Head of Psychiatry at Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, Assam, and is also a PhD supervisor. He has delivered talks at national and international scientific seminars and published more than 55 scientific papers in international journals. He has received several awards and orations in psychiatry. Outside medicine, he is passionate about writing, poetry, music, travel and studying human behavior. Echoes from Sainik School is his seventh book.

Learn more or purchase the book: https://www.amazon.in/dp/9378252087

Book Overview

Title: Echoes from Sainik School - A Memoir of Brotherhood and Growing Up

Author: Dr Soumitra Ghosh

Genre: Memoir | Coming-of-Age | Nostalgia | Boarding-School Life

Themes: Childhood memories, boarding-school life, discipline, friendship, brotherhood, resilience, identity, growing up, relationships, and personal transformation.

Recommended for readers who enjoy: Memoirs, coming-of-age stories, boarding-school narratives, nostalgic accounts of childhood, stories of lifelong friendship, and books exploring how formative experiences shape adult lives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)