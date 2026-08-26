Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty receives the 'Excellence in CSR & Sustainability Leadership' Award for Fiinovation (IPMS) at ETNow Business Conclave 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO of Innovative Project Management Services Pvt. Ltd. (IPMS), has been honoured with the prestigious "Excellence in CSR & Sustainability Leadership" award at the ETNow Business Conclave & Awards 2026 - West Edition, held in Mumbai.

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The recognition celebrates the exceptional work of IPMS (Fiinovation) in the areas of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), sustainability and responsible business, acknowledging the organisation's research-driven approach towards creating measurable and sustainable social impact.

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The ETNow.in Business Conclave & Awards 2026 - West Edition brought together policymakers, business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, industry experts and innovators to discuss the opportunities shaping Western India's economic momentum. The conclave explored how infrastructure, digital transformation, capital markets, industrial expansion, global trade and next-generation entrepreneurship are redefining the region's contribution to India's growth story.

The event also recognised visionary leaders and organisations that are driving innovation, responsible business practices, economic progress and business excellence while contributing to India's broader development agenda.

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At the discussion on India's global commerce opportunity, Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty highlighted that India's infrastructure challenge is no longer simply about building infrastructure, but about building an ecosystem where highways, corridors and ports work together and connect effectively from first mile to last mile.

He emphasised the need to connect infrastructure development directly with MSMEs, small farmers and small producers, noting that infrastructure creates a much broader economic impact when improved connectivity enables businesses to expand, create jobs and enhance household incomes.

He further stressed that economic development must be measured beyond GDP and infrastructure investment numbers, through a clear progression from input and output to outcome and impact. He noted that true economic development will come when India's 146+ crore population is able to participate in that growth.

Speaking about the reforms required to take India's development to the next level, Dr. Chakraborty highlighted greater job opportunities for the younger population, a consumer-driven economy, efficiency in management, inclusion of women, financial inclusion, transparency and governance.

The award was presented to Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, Founder & CEO of Innovative Project Management Services Pvt. Ltd. (IPMS), recognising his leadership and contribution to advancing responsible business, CSR and sustainability practices.

Commenting on the discussion, Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty said:

"India's challenge is no longer simply about building infrastructure; it is about building an ecosystem. Highways, corridors and ports must connect with MSMEs, small farmers and small producers through stronger first-mile and last-mile connectivity. GDP and infrastructure investment numbers are like a scoreboard, but true economic development will come when India's 146+ crore population participates in that growth. A container reaching one day faster is a logical achievement, but an SME hiring 10 people because of that faster connectivity represents much more holistic economic development. The focus must therefore be on measurable outcomes and impact, alongside greater job creation, women's inclusion, financial inclusion, transparency and governance."

Under Dr. Chakraborty's leadership, IPMS has continued to strengthen its focus on research-led CSR strategy, project management, monitoring and evaluation, and impact assessment, enabling organisations to make informed decisions and create greater social value.

The organisation's approach connects Research, Assessment, Strategy, Implementation, Monitoring & Evaluation and Sustainable Impact, creating a structured pathway for organisations seeking to deliver meaningful social and environmental outcomes.

The recognition at the ETNow.in Business Conclave & Awards 2026 marks an important milestone in IPMS's journey and reinforces its vision of making evidence, accountability and measurable impact central to responsible business and social development.

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