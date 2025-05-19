Mediawire

New Delhi [India], May 19: Dr Stuti Khare Shukla is an American-trained dermatologist who has been practising in India for the last few years. She is known as the "Hair Growth Queen Of India".

She returned to India after completing her fellowship and medical studies in the United States and opened "The Elements of Aesthetics" clinics in Mumbai, Nagpur, Hyderabad, and Jabalpur. She has established a new standard in hair growth treatments with her innovative approach. She has been actively involved in the research and development of non-surgical hair treatments for the past several years.

With her expertise in this field, she has created an effective solution that can help individuals suffering from thinning or balding hair to regain their confidence with fuller, thicker locks.

Dr Stuti Khare Shukla's Hair Growth Booster is a revolutionary solution for hair loss and baldness. It is a non-invasive solution that can help people restore their lost hair and improve their appearance. The best part is that the solution is a reasonable alternative to painful hair transplant surgery for those who are suffering from baldness. With Dr Stuti Khare Shukla's Hair Growth Booster, you can get back your lost confidence without any pain or side effects.

Dr SKS Hair Growth Booster is a non-surgical, five-minute hair growth booster treatment that can be done from the comfort of your home.The FDA has now approved Dr SKS Hair Growth Boosters. It is a unique treatment that has helped treat patients all over the world because it doesn't require any invasive surgery or hair transplantation.

More than 40-50 thousand patients have received treatment so far with very positive results. Clinical success and patient improvement rates ranged from 93 to 95 per cent. This has proven useful in treating patients with a variety of hair loss problems, including male pattern baldness, female pattern baldness, genetic baldness, alopecia areata, alopecia Universalis, covid related hair fall, chronic telogen effluvium, and dietary-related hair fall.

Since Dr Stuti's Clinic has been using this treatment for many years and offers online consultations, patients can take advantage of it in the comfort of their own homes without needing to undergo any invasive surgery or experience any downtime as a result of their treatment. Patients across the globe can avail the benefits of the treatment, sitting at the comfort of their home without travelling because of the online consultation and the at-home treatment Dr Stuti uses it for her patients which has been giving consistent results.

Dr Stuti has received numerous healthcare awards for her contribution to the field of "Hair Sciences for Excellence in Non-Surgical Hair". She was also recognized in 2017 as the "Youngest Dermatologist of India" by the Indian Leadership Conclave. This recognition was a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft.

She also offers consultations on lifestyle changes that can help improve overall health, including nutrition and exercise advice. Dr Stuti Khare Shukla's passion for helping people achieve their aesthetic goals is evident in her commitment to providing the highest quality of care possible.

Dr. Stuti Khare Shukla in addition provides extended personalized consultation for Overseas and outstation patients via video call consultation on a regular basis

To book a consultation, call or WhatsApp +916261967835

Instagram page: https://instagram.com/dr.stutikhareshukla?igshid=ZDdkNTZiNTM=

Website: https://www.drstutikhareshukla.in/

Youtube: https://youtube.com/@DrStutiKhareShukla

Email Address: drstutikhareshukla@gmail.com

Disclaimer: Content Produced by Elements of Aesthetics Clinics

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)