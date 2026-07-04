Dr Sunita Dube, NMC Chairman & Ministers Launch Red Alert De-Escalation & Medical Sainik by MedscapeIndia

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New Delhi [India], July 4: Healthcare professionals dedicate their lives to saving others, but many continue to work under the constant threat of violence. Recognising this urgent challenge, a landmark initiative was launched today to strengthen the safety and security of doctors and healthcare workers across India.

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At the 9th Fit India Conclave 2026, held at the Constitution Club of India, Dr Sunita Dube, Radiologist, Chairperson of MedscapeIndia Medical Education Trust, and the voice behind India's nationwide movement against violence toward healthcare workers, unveiled the next chapter of that fight: FitIndia 2.0, a mission she describes as "Doctor-Led, Citizen-Owned and Nation-Aligned."

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"A paradigm shift from treatment to prevention" was how Dr Dube framed the moment, as she launched not one, but a full suite of interventions: a White Paper, a national safety device, a counselling network, and a citizen CPR mission aimed at making India's healthcare system safer for the people who run it, and stronger for the people it serves.

White Paper reveals 78% of Indian doctors face workplace violence; Dr Sunita Dubey, NMC Chairman, Union Ministers back new safety architecture at 9th Fit India Conclave 2026

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The Numbers Behind the Movement

MedscapeIndia, in knowledge partnership with 'Grant Thornton Bharat', released a White Paper titled "Prevention of Assault on Healthcare Professionals," and its findings are stark:

- 75% of doctors in India experience physical or verbal violence at some point in their careers

- 78% workplace violence prevalence is among the highest in the world

- Just 18% of incidents are formally reported to the police

- 48% go unreported entirely, out of fear that nothing will be done

These aren't abstract statistics. They represent a healthcare workforce operating under constant, quiet threat and a system where accountability has historically fallen short.

The Solution: A National Zero-Tolerance Framework

The White Paper doesn't stop at diagnosis, it prescribes a cure. It calls for a National Zero-Tolerance Framework, built on:

- Stronger Violence Prevention Acts and Uniform Legal Protection for healthcare workers nationwide

- Structured doctor-patient communication and standardized clinical protocols

- Institutional accountability at every level of care

To back this up, the report advocates creating Zero-Violence Safe Zones in hospitals protected by trained security personnel, panic buttons, biometric access control, CCTV surveillance, dedicated communication officers, and technology-enabled emergency response systems.

Turning Paper Into Practice: The Red Alert De-Escalation System

The conclave's centerpiece announcement gave that vision teeth: the launch of the 'National Healthcare Safety Red Alert & De-escalation System' a new emergency response framework designed to protect healthcare professionals in real time, not just in policy.

Who Showed Up And Why It Matters

The scale of institutional backing signaled this is no fringe initiative. The conclave marking '21 years of the MedscapeIndia Foundation Day' and '12 years of the Fit India Healthcare Movement' drew more than '500 healthcare leaders' and representatives from '58 national medical associations.

Among those present or addressing the gathering:

- Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry (virtually)

- Shri Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment

- Dr. Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth, Chairman, National Medical Commission (NMC)

- Dr. Kiran Bedi, India's first woman IPS officer and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry

- Dr. Harsh Vardhan, former Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare

- Kalge Shivaji Bandappa, Member of Parliament

Dr. Neeraj Dube, Dr. Dileepan Ijil (Google Health), Dr. Harsh Mahajan, Dr. Sunita Godara, Dr. Rajat Chauhan, Mr. Jitendra Chouksey (FITTR), Dr. Ruchi Varshney, Dr. Bhaskar Rajakumar, Huzaifa Bilal, Ms. Swati Tripathi, and Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain, among other policymakers, Padma Bhushan Dignitaries from different institutions, Leaders from the judiciary, hospital leaders, and public health experts.

'" Doctors are the backbone of our healthcare system," said Shri Piyush Goel. "Their safety, dignity and well-being must remain a national priority, as they are fundamental to delivering accessible, affordable and quality healthcare to every citizen."

Beyond Safety: A Broader National Mission

The conclave used its platform to launch several other initiatives extending the movement's reach:

- Bharat Lifesaver Mission, a national push to make India the "World's First Lifesaver Nation," sealed with a National Signature Ceremony where healthcare leaders pledged commitment to prevention, CPR literacy, and citizen empowerment

- TARA Cancer Initiative focused on cancer awareness, screening, early detection, and survivorship

- National Healthcare Thought Leadership White Paper expert recommendations shaping the future of India's health system

- MedscapeIndia Healthcare Declaration a citizen-centric roadmap built around prevention, innovation, patient safety, and public health preparedness

- Medical Sainik a Counsellor & 360 Healthcare Support Network to support the emotional well-being and resilience of doctors, endorsed across medical specialities

The CPR Legacy and a Bold New Target

The event also marked 12 years of the Train India Train the Trainer CPR Programme, which has trained more than 2.5 million citizens in lifesaving CPR since 2014.

Dr Dube didn't stop at celebration; she set a new benchmark: raising India's CPR literacy from roughly 2% to 25% by 2030, a target that could mean the difference between life and death for countless citizens before emergency services arrive.

To drive it home, Members of Parliament, Cabinet Ministers, and senior healthcare leaders were felicitated as CPR Patrons, CPR Ambassadors, and CPR Warriors pledging their leadership to the cause.

A Movement Two Decades in the Making

FitIndia 2.0 builds on a legacy of public health campaigns MedscapeIndia has driven over 20-plus years among them Fit India, Prevent India, Screen India, Treat India, Train India, CPR India, Healthcare Safety, Cancer Awareness, Immunisation & Preventive Healthcare, Girl Child Empowerment, the We Doctors Campaign, Doctor's Anthem, Child Anthem, and Benchmark Day.

National Signature Campaign

At the heart of the movement is MedscapeIndia's flagship national signature campaign, led by Dr. Sunita Dube, which has united over 4 million healthcare professionals in a common mission--to secure stronger legal protection for doctors and create a safer working environment. The campaign calls for comprehensive, centralized laws to safeguard healthcare workers against violence and assault, reinforcing the message that those who save lives deserve to work without fear.

Closing Call to Action

Dr Dube closed the conclave with a direct appeal to every stakeholder in India's health ecosystem, doctors, policymakers, institutions, and citizens alike, to build a prevention-driven healthcare ecosystem where every citizen is empowered with lifesaving skills and every healthcare professional is assured of safety, dignity, and respect.

The conclave ended on a unifying note, rallying around the vision: "Healthy Doctors-Healthy Citizens- Healthy India-Viksit Bharat." Reaffirming MedscapeIndia's commitment to a healthier nation through research, innovation, prevention, citizen participation, and healthcare safety.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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