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Home / Business / Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala Brings Special Physiotherapy Camp to Nanded Following Residents’ Request

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala Brings Special Physiotherapy Camp to Nanded Following Residents’ Request

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ANI
Updated At : 06:08 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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PNN

Nanded (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: A special physiotherapy treatment camp led by Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala of Pune has commenced at Bhosikar Hospital, Nanded, giving local residents an opportunity to access specialized physiotherapy services closer to home.

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The camp, being held from September 21 to September 30, 2026, between 9 am and 5 pm, is being organized under the joint supervision of the Agrawal District Mahila Mandal, Narayan Reiki Satsang Parivar and Rajasthani Mahila Mandal, Nanded.

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The initiative has its roots in a continuing association with the people of Nanded. According to remarks shared in connection with the programme, this is not the first camp involving Dr. Dhanwala and her team. Two physiotherapy check-up camps had previously been organized, with such initiatives continuing over the past three years.

The response from residents eventually led to a specific request for a more extensive arrangement. With many patients finding it difficult to travel from Nanded to Pune, residents requested Dr. Dhanwala and her team to bring specialized physiotherapy services to Nanded itself.

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Explaining the reason behind the current initiative, the message from the organizers noted that travelling to Pune can be particularly difficult for a large number of patients. The residents therefore requested a special arrangement in Nanded so that they could receive professional physiotherapy guidance without making the journey to Pune.

The present camp is the result of that request.

The inauguration brought together medical professionals and community representatives. Dr. Bhosikar, Chest Physician Dr. Bharat Toshniwal, Fetal Medicine Expert Dr. Saurabh Choudhari and Agrasen Samiti President Suresh Gupta were among the distinguished personalities present.

Other guests included Kalpana Choudhari, Nisha Agrawal, Chanda Kabra, Shanta Kabra, Manju Agrawal, Sandhya Bhartiya, Shobha Toshniwal, Sangita Somani, Sangita Agrawal, Kamal Agrawal and Vandana Bhartiya.

Physiotherapy can form an important part of rehabilitation and physical healthcare. Depending on an individual’s condition, professional physiotherapy may be used to address mobility, movement, strength and recovery-related concerns.

The organizers have positioned the camp as a community-focused healthcare initiative, with the broader objective of making professional guidance more accessible to residents.

The programme at Bhosikar Hospital also demonstrates how repeated community engagement can lead to healthcare initiatives designed around local needs. What began with check-up camps has now developed into a special treatment programme in Nanded following requests from residents.

The camp will continue until September 30, offering local residents an opportunity to access the scheduled physiotherapy services during the ten-day programme.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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