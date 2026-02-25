Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala Opens New Hospital in Pune -- Grand Inauguration Graced by Eminent Personalities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 25: Pune witnessed a proud and inspiring moment as renowned physiotherapist Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala inaugurated her new healthcare facility, Dhanwala Nutro & Physio Care, marking a significant step toward advanced rehabilitation and holistic wellness in the city.

The grand opening ceremony was celebrated with great enthusiasm and spiritual blessings, bringing together distinguished personalities from the fields of cinema, administration, spirituality, and social service.

The inauguration was graciously conducted by legendary Bollywood actress Meenakshi Seshadri, whose presence added glamour and inspiration to the occasion. Known for her timeless contribution to Indian cinema, she congratulated Dr. Dhanwala for her dedication toward improving community health and promoting preventive care.

The event was further honored by the presence of Shri Naval Kishore Ram, Commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation, who appreciated the initiative and emphasized the importance of modern healthcare facilities in rapidly growing urban centers like Pune.

Adding spiritual grace to the ceremony, blessings were offered by Mataji, revered mother of globally respected spiritual leader Gaur Gopal Das from ISKCON. Her presence brought an atmosphere of positivity, peace, and divine energy to the inauguration.

Spiritual leaders Brahma Kumari Sunita Didi, along with Brahma Kumari Avinash Bhai and Brahma Kumari Bharat Bhai, also attended the event, offering blessings and highlighting the importance of integrating physical health with mental and spiritual well-being.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, healthcare professionals, social leaders, and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate this milestone achievement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala shared her vision of creating a patient-centric healthcare center focused on physiotherapy, rehabilitation, nutrition, and holistic healing. The hospital aims to provide advanced treatment, personalized care, and preventive wellness solutions to people across Pune and surrounding regions.

The launch of Dhanwala Nutro & Physio Care stands as a symbol of commitment toward healthier living, combining modern medical science with compassionate care and holistic wellness practices.

The evening concluded with blessings, heartfelt wishes, and a collective hope that the new hospital will serve as a beacon of healing, recovery, and wellness for the community.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)