Dr. Swati Mujumdar Felicitated on Her Appointment as Chancellor of SSPU

The ceremony marked a new chapter in her journey of advancing skill-first, industry-integrated and future-focused higher education

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Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

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Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU) felicitated Dr. Swati Mujumdar on her appointment as Chancellor of the University at a ceremony held at the SSPU campus in Kiwale, Pune, on Thursday.

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The ceremony was graced by Shri Chandrakant Dada Patil, Hon'ble Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra, as Chief Guest; Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Hon'ble Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of Maharashtra, as Guest of Honour; and Dr. S. B. Mujumdar, President and Founder, Symbiosis, who presided over the programme. Representing SSPU were Dr. Gauri Shiurkar, Director, School of Architecture; Dr. Raghavan Santhanam, Dean, School of Management; Mr. Ashish Limgire, Registrar, SoES; and Dr. Narendra Soni, Registrar, SSPU.

The felicitation recognised Dr. Swati Mujumdar’s contribution as an educationist, researcher, policy contributor, institution builder and advocate of skill-based, industry-integrated higher education. The programme included a presentation on her leadership journey, a film highlighting SSPU’s growth and achievements, addresses by distinguished guests, and reflections on the future of skill education, employment and entrepreneurship.

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From Research and Policy to Institution-Building

After gaining professional experience in the technology sector in the United States, Dr. Swati Mujumdar returned to India and began developing an education model aimed at bridging the gap between conventional qualifications and workplace requirements. Her academic research, international exposure and engagement with government, industry and education contributed to the development of a distinctive skill-university framework.

In 2011, she chaired the Government of Maharashtra’s committee on vocational education and skill development and contributed to wider policy discussions on vocational education and workforce development. She subsequently played a defining role in developing a residential skill-university model in which practical learning, industry participation and degree education operate within an integrated ecosystem.

The vision first took institutional form through Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore, and was further advanced through Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune, established as Maharashtra’s first Skill Development University.

Building SSPU from Vision to National Recognition

Under Dr. Swati Mujumdar’s leadership, SSPU developed from a foundational vision at Kiwale into a multidisciplinary university serving emerging sectors including advanced manufacturing, mechatronics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, logistics, media, finance, sustainable energy, defence and aerospace.

SSPU’s educational model places practical and experiential learning at the centre of degree education through industry-informed curricula, laboratories, workshops, learning factories, live projects, simulations, internships, corporate mentoring and entrepreneurship pathways. The University was ranked No. 1 in India in the NIRF Skill Universities category in 2024 and 2025.

Connecting Education with Industry, Inclusion and Opportunity

A defining feature of Dr. Mujumdar’s leadership has been the effort to bring employers directly into the learning process. SSPU’s industry ecosystem supports curriculum development, advanced laboratories, internships, faculty-industry engagement, live projects, professional mentoring, placements and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Swati Mujumdar said that SSPU’s skill-training model is designed around the workforce needs of industry. The University’s curricula are developed not only by faculty members and education experts, but also with the active participation of industry leaders. With collaboration agreements with more than 200 leading industries, SSPU provides students with training aligned to industry requirements and opportunities to build meaningful careers. She added that the University has introduced diploma programmes to take skill training to learners at the grassroots level. Women account for 90 per cent of participation in these programmes, and 25 per cent of the trained learners have started independent enterprises.

Her work has also extended skill opportunities to women, rural youth and underserved communities through programmes connected with advanced manufacturing, Industry 4.0, data science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, e-mobility and other emerging fields. The approach reflects a central principle of her leadership: “Skills create confidence. Confidence creates agency.”

Strengthening Global TVET Leadership

Under Dr. Mujumdar’s stewardship, SSPU has engaged with academic leaders, industry representatives, diplomats and international education delegations. The UNESCO Chair on Gender Inclusion and Skill Development and the UNESCO-UNEVOC Centre at SSPU further strengthen the University’s work in gender inclusion, future-ready technical and vocational education and training, green skills, digital transformation and resilient workforce systems.

A New Chapter for SSPU

As Chancellor, Dr. Swati Mujumdar will guide SSPU in strengthening academic programmes, skills infrastructure, industry partnerships, research, entrepreneurship, inclusive education and international collaboration. Her appointment represents continuity of the Symbiosis legacy while marking a distinct new chapter in the University’s mission to connect education with practical capability, employment and enterprise.

Watch Dr. Swati Mujumdar’s felicitation following her appointment as Chancellor of SSPU.

About Symbiosis Skills and Professional University

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU), Pune, is Maharashtra’s first Skill Development University. Its skill-first, industry-integrated and future-focused model combines experiential learning, advanced laboratories, industry partnerships, internships and workplace exposure to prepare students for employment, entrepreneurship and emerging careers. SSPU was ranked No. 1 in India in the NIRF Skill Universities category in 2024 and 2025.

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Felicitation of Dr. Swati Mujumdar on her appointment as Chancellor of SSPU

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