Dr Vivek Bindra’s Bada Business-Backed Branded Factory Expands into Navsari, Marking a New Chapter in Business Growth

PNN

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], October 13: Branded Factory Global Ltd., an investee company of Bada Business, led by Dr Vivek Bindra, has expanded its retail presence with the launch of a new outlet in Navsari, Gujarat. The launch marks a new milestone in the company’s retail expansion and brings a broader conversation about business growth, investment and scalability into focus.

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Spread across approximately 40,000 square feet, the outlet brings together more than 200 brands across apparel, footwear, home furnishing, electronics and general merchandise. With discounts of up to 80% across various categories, the store aims to offer customers a wide selection of branded products at competitive prices.

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The launch was attended by celebrity guest Munmun Dutta, widely recognised for portraying Babita Iyer in the popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Leading digital creators were also present at the event.

For Dr Vivek Bindra, Founder & CEO of Bada Business, entrepreneurship and business growth extend beyond starting a venture. Building a business that can grow sustainably requires clear processes, effective management, financial discipline and the ability to adapt to new markets. His work through Bada Business reflects a focus on helping entrepreneurs strengthen these fundamentals and prepare for the next stage of growth.

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Through its Idea to IPO initiative, Bada Business focuses on business readiness, stronger systems and long-term scalability. While Branded Factory’s Navsari launch represents a retail expansion milestone, it also provides a relevant context for discussing the wider challenges businesses face as they grow.

Mr Basant Gandhi, Founder of Branded Factory, said, “Our aim is to offer customers branded products across multiple categories in one place, giving them a combination of choice, convenience and competitive prices. The Navsari outlet is an important step in expanding our retail presence and reaching more customers.”

Branded Factory is exploring further expansion opportunities, including strengthening its presence in Bhilwara, evaluating opportunities in Godara and considering franchise-led growth in additional markets.

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