Dr. Yogesh Lakhani Honoured with Prestigious MBA Award 2026 at International Business Excellence Awards

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Bright Outdoor Media Limited, (BSE - 543831), A prominent player in India's out-of-home (OOH) advertising space, is proud to announce that its Founder and Managing Director, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, has been conferred with the prestigious 21st Manappuram Multibillionaire Business Achiever (MBA) Award during the International Business Excellence Awards (IBE) 2026, held on 23rd June 2026 at the Gokulam Park Hotel & Convention Centre, Kochi.

Advertisement

The award was presented by Shri V.P. Nandakumar, Chairman & Managing Director of Manappuram Finance Limited; Shri Gokulam Gopalan, Founder & Chairman of Sree Gokulam Group and Chairman of the Federal International Chamber Forum (FICF); and Dr. Viju Jacob, Executive Chairman of Synthite Industries Limited. The ceremony was held in the distinguished presence of Dr. Ajit Ravi, Founder of Pegasus Global Pvt. Ltd., the MBA Award, and FICF, along with Padma Shri Balachandra Menon, Gopu Nandilath, Dr. N. Jehangir, and several eminent business leaders and dignitaries.

Advertisement

Instituted to honour exceptional entrepreneurs who have demonstrated outstanding business leadership along with a strong commitment to society, the Manappuram MBA Award is regarded as one of India's distinguished recognitions for entrepreneurial excellence. Previous recipients include renowned business leaders such as Shri M.A. Yusuff Ali, Shri Joy Alukkas, Shri P.N.C. Menon, Shri Kochouseph Chittilappilly, Shri Ravi Pillai, and Shri V.P. Nandakumar.

This prestigious recognition celebrates Dr. Lakhani's remarkable entrepreneurial journey, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to building Bright Outdoor Media into one of India's most recognized and trusted Out-of-Home advertising brands.

Advertisement

A Journey of Grit, Determination, and Unwavering Belief

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani's story is not merely one of business success; it is a story of resilience, perseverance, and the power of dreams. Born into a modest middle-class family in Mumbai and raised in a small 10x10-foot home in Malad, his early years were marked by financial hardships that shaped his determination to create a better future.

Driven by a strong sense of responsibility, Dr. Lakhani began working while still in school, selling newspapers and other small items to support his family. His introduction to the advertising industry came through humble beginnings as a delivery boy in a cinema advertising business. With determination, hard work, and self-belief, he gradually laid the foundation for what would eventually become Bright Outdoor Media.

From modest advertising assignments and a small office space, Dr. Lakhani steadily expanded his footprint across multiple advertising formats. Through relentless dedication, customer-centric service, and an uncompromising work ethic, he built enduring relationships across industries and established a reputation for excellence.

Over the decades, Bright Outdoor Media emerged as a prominent force in India's advertising landscape, executing campaigns for leading corporates, entertainment productions, major events, public initiatives, and political campaigns. Under Dr. Lakhani's leadership, the Company expanded its reach across key markets, strengthened its media asset portfolio, achieved the distinction of becoming India's first listed Out-of-Home advertising company, and earned recognition in the Guinness World Records for installing the largest number of solar panels on a single billboard in Mumbai.

Today, Dr. Lakhani's journey stands as a powerful testament to the belief that perseverance, integrity, and hard work can transform humble beginnings into extraordinary achievements. The MBA Award 2026 not only recognizes his outstanding business accomplishments but also celebrates a lifetime dedicated to creating opportunities, building trust, and contributing to the evolution of India's advertising ecosystem.

As Bright Outdoor Media continues its growth journey, this recognition serves as another milestone in the Company's pursuit of excellence and reinforces its commitment to innovation, leadership, and long-term value creation.

About Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Andheri, Mumbai, Bright Outdoor Media Limited is a leading name in India's Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, with 45 years of expertise. The company operates an extensive network of more than 490 hoardings across strategic geographies, including ownership of 50+ of Mumbai's 120+ digital LED billboards (Big Size). Bright Outdoor Media also trades hoardings acquired from government Semi Government & private entities, further strengthening its market presence.

Bright's strategic ventures with top advertising companies and contracts across all major transit areas set it apart. It is also the first in the world to install solar panels on hoardings, supplying electricity to Indian Railways, along with a JV Partner, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. Additionally, its real estate operations contribute to diversified revenue streams.

With innovative solutions, a broad client base, and a focus on sustainability, Bright Outdoor Media continues to lead the OOH advertising space. The company is the first-ever outdoor media company in India to be listed on the stock exchange, debuting on the BSE SME platform on March 24, 2023.

In H2 FY26, the company reported Total Revenue of ₹ 92.12 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 20.25 Cr, Net Profit of ₹ 13.97 Cr & EPS of ₹12.98.

In FY26, the company reported Total Revenue of ₹ 155.43 Cr, EBITDA of ₹35.23 Cr, Net Profit of ₹24.05 Cr & EPS of ₹12.26.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)