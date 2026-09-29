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Home / Business / Dragonpass: AI Is Shifting the Membership Economy from Perks Redemption to Personalized Experiences

Dragonpass: AI Is Shifting the Membership Economy from Perks Redemption to Personalized Experiences

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PTI
Updated At : 04:49 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As interest-based travel reshapes global mobility—with consumers increasingly traveling for concerts, exhibitions and sporting events while seeking immersive experiences and emotional value—the membership economy is evolving from "perks redemption" toward deeper user value management. Speaking at the 2026 Apsara Conference's "AI Going Global Growth Summit" in Hangzhou, Jane Zhu, Co-founder and CEO of Dragonpass Group, shared insights into how AI is redefining travel and lifestyle services.

As a global company connecting more than 800 corporate clients with over 40 million members, Dragonpass is experiencing this shift firsthand. Zhu noted that AI enables the company to better understand user preferences and integrate membership benefits into real travel scenarios. Through conversational AI, travelers can share their interests and receive itinerary recommendations matched with relevant airport benefits, transfers and local services—shifting the service model from searching for available benefits to generating services around what users want to do.

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"AI expands the boundaries of what our services can deliver, while human expertise preserves the warmth of service. Through human-AI collaboration, we can redefine high-quality service experiences," Zhu stated.

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As part of this evolution, Dragonpass has partnered with Alibaba Cloud to launch its AI Airport Concierge, leveraging the capabilities of Qwen large language models and Dragonpass's long-established global airport service network. The service brings AI capabilities into one of the most frequent touchpoints in the travel journey, integrating airport resources and services into an intelligent experience. Eight months after launch, the AI Airport Concierge has served more than 100,000 travelers.

Dragonpass is also extending its AI-powered service capabilities beyond the airport, with broader intelligent travel and lifestyle services set to roll out across markets including Brazil, South Africa, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

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Looking ahead, Dragonpass remains committed to driving user engagement through AI, with the aim of delivering more intelligent, personalized and end-to-end travel and lifestyle experiences globally.

About Dragonpass

Established in 2005, Dragonpass is a leading global travel and lifestyle platform, providing premium benefits and experiences to more than 40 million members worldwide. Its growing ecosystem spans travel, health and wellness, lifestyle and entertainment, with a global network covering more than 140 countries and regions and partnerships with more than 800 enterprises.

For more information, please visit www.dragonpass.com.

Media Contact Email: brandmarketing@dragonpass.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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