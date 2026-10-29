Dragonpass Showcases AI-Powered Travel Experiences and Member Engagement Solutions at ITB Asia 2026

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonpass, a global travel and lifestyle platform and membership solutions provider, participated in ITB Asia 2026, held from 21 to 23 October at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The event provided an opportunity for Dragonpass to connect with industry stakeholders across the travel value chain and explore new partnership opportunities to deliver more connected travel and lifestyle experiences.

Under the theme "Experiences in Motion: Human-Centred Design in Travel & Tourism", the event brought together more than 1,000 exhibiting brands and industry leaders to explore the future of travel and tourism. Dragonpass showcased its integrated travel ecosystem, highlighting how premium services, member engagement and AI-driven personalisation can create greater value for partners and travellers.

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Connecting Partners Across the Travel Ecosystem

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With 20 years of experience, Dragonpass demonstrated how it transforms travel benefits into long-term customer loyalty for corporate partners worldwide, bringing together airlines, airports, hotels and travel service providers to create more connected experiences across the journey.

Its integrated solutions span premium travel services, including first-class services, airport transit and flight delay assistance, alongside targeted member engagement through premium privileges, daily engagement and miles redemption. By connecting these services with partners' existing membership programmes, Dragonpass helps make benefits more accessible and relevant to members, encouraging ongoing engagement beyond individual transactions.

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Through co-branded lounges, dedicated counters and co-branded events, Dragonpass also enables partners to extend their brand presence into the airport environment and build more valuable connections with their members.

Reimagining Member Experiences for Interest-Driven Travel

As travel patterns evolve, interest-driven travel is creating new opportunities for membership programmes to move beyond benefit redemption towards more personalised, experience-led engagement.

"One of the most noticeable changes we see is that people are increasingly travelling around their interests — whether it's flying to another city for a concert, a sporting event, a food experience or an art exhibition," said Jane Zhu, Co-founder and CEO of Dragonpass.

"AI allows us to connect membership benefits with these real-life journeys, helping travellers discover relevant services when planning a trip and access available lounge or privileges at the airport. The opportunity is to move beyond simply offering benefits to showing members how those benefits can enrich their travel and lifestyle experiences," she added.

As Dragonpass continues to expand its global ecosystem, the company is focused on using AI to deepen member relationships, connect more partners across the travel and lifestyle value chain, and transform membership benefits into meaningful experiences throughout the journey.

About Dragonpass

Established in 2005, Dragonpass is a leading global travel and lifestyle platform, providing premium benefits and experiences to more than 40 million members worldwide. Its growing ecosystem spans travel, health and wellness, lifestyle and entertainment, with a global network covering more than 140 countries and regions and partnerships with more than 800 enterprises.

For more information, please visit www.dragonpass.com.

Dragonpass Brand & Marketing Email:brandmarketing@dragonpass.com

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