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Home / Business / DRDO working on next-generation indigenous border surveillance, counter-drone systems: Director General BK Das

DRDO working on next-generation indigenous border surveillance, counter-drone systems: Director General BK Das

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ANI
Updated At : 06:38 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): India is moving towards a more autonomous border security architecture, with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) working on indigenous sensor, communication, artificial intelligence and counter-drone technologies to strengthen surveillance and response capabilities across the country's challenging borders.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, BK Das, Director General, Electronics & Communication Systems, DRDO, said the organisation is developing a range of technologies covering the entire security chain, from detecting and tracking intruders to communicating threat information and neutralising hostile systems.

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The technologies under development include fibre-optics-based intruder detection systems, high-resolution cameras, infrared tracking, hyperspectral and multispectral systems, radar systems, radar imaging and synthetic aperture radar systems.

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"India has got a huge border which is our responsibility to protect and it does not happen only with infrastructure, it happens with technology," Das said.

He said DRDO is also working on next-generation communication technologies to ensure that surveillance and detection systems are supported by robust communications infrastructure.

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Counter-drone capabilities are another major focus area, with Das saying the first generation of systems has already been developed, transferred to industry for production and deployed in critical areas.

These systems use radar and electro-optic technologies to detect and identify drones before assessing them as potential threats. The systems can employ both "soft kill" and "hard kill" mechanisms, with electronic disruption used as an initial response and directed-energy systems, including lasers, available for neutralisation when required.

Das said India has developed a series of laser systems across different power levels and is working on future generations of counter-drone technology. Artificial intelligence and machine learning-based algorithms are also being developed to improve threat identification and decision-making.

"Looking to the future, I think a lot of AI engines we are developing, lot of strong algorithms to decide the IFF," Das said, adding that advanced radar analysis and multiple radar technologies are also being pursued.

On reducing dependence on imported defence technologies, Das said DRDO has identified critical areas where indigenous development is required to ensure that the core technology remains within the country.

This includes sensors, detection systems, cameras, radar-related chips, algorithms and communication systems.

"Sooner, all the systems will be completely indigenous and with more power and with more autonomy," Das said, adding that retaining control over critical technologies would give India a "decisive edge" in future conflicts. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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