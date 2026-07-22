Dream Ladder Consultancy takes its full study abroad advisory online, removing the need for students to travel for counselling

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 22: Dream Ladder Consultancy, a study abroad advisory operating since 2019, now runs its counselling and application process entirely online. Students complete every stage of an overseas application remotely.

Advertisement

Study abroad guidance in India has largely been an in-person service. Students travel to metropolitan cities for counselling, document verification, application help and visa support, often several times across an application cycle that runs months. Dream Ladder Consultancy handles all of it remotely instead.

Advertisement

The consultancy covers university selection, application management, Statement of Purpose guidance, documentation support and visa assistance. It also prepares students for the English language tests universities commonly accept: IELTS, PTE, TOEFL and the Duolingo English Test. Sessions are scheduled online.

Dream Ladder Consultancy works with universities in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Canada, Australia and the United States. Students are not pointed toward a fixed set of destinations. The match is made against academic background, career plans and budget.

Advertisement

The model matters most for European destinations. Germany and other non-English speaking countries in Europe have their own documentation and admission requirements, and few advisors outside the large cities work on these applications regularly. Remote access removes that limit.

Abhineet Pratap Singh, Founder of Dream Ladder Consultancy, said:

"A lot of the students we work with cannot travel to a major city for a counselling session. That was never a good reason for them to get worse advice. The work is the same over a video call, and it reaches students who would otherwise be left out."

About Dream Ladder Consultancy

Dream Ladder Consultancy is a study abroad advisory operating since 2019. The consultancy provides online counselling, university selection, application support and visa documentation guidance, and prepares students for IELTS, PTE, TOEFL and the Duolingo English Test. All services are delivered remotely to students across India.

Website: https://dreamladderconsultancy.com

Media Contact

Dream Ladder Consultancy

Email: info@dreamladderconsultancy.com

Phone: +91 95200 17145

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)