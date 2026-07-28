Dreamcast Launches Fastest Indian, a Self-Service Badge Kiosk for 10-Second Event Check-Ins

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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 28: Dreamcast, an enterprise registration and CRM platform for events, unveiled Fastest Indian, its in-house self-service badge kiosk that combines QR code scanning, facial recognition, and instant badge printing to enable 10-second event check-ins. The kiosk was showcased for the first time at Shows of India 2026 in the presence of industry leaders and professionals.

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Organisers of public events, corporate conferences, and exhibitions depend on on-ground technology that not only fulfils procedural requirements but also enhances the attendee experience. This begins at check-in. Especially in high-footfall events, event managers face a consistent set of challenges: managing crowd flow, keeping entry queues short, and maintaining security throughout. Dreamcast's self-service badge kiosk is engineered to address each of these at the point of entry.

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"At most large-scale events, queues build up fast. Check-ins slow down, and the attendee experience takes a hit," said Vippul Jaju, AVP Business Development, Dreamcast. "With Fastest Indian, we want to eliminate the bottlenecks and staff-heavy manual processes that are common at high-footfall event check-ins. The 10-second badging turnaround is a meaningful step forward for event organisers."

Fastest Indian connects directly with an organiser's registration database, keeping attendee data in sync with the kiosk in real time. At check-in, the kiosk uses facial recognition to match attendees against their registration photos, removing the need for manual name searches or last-minute corrections. The kiosk also tackles one of the most common problems at large events: too many counters creating confusion at the entrance. Based on internal deployments and testing, Fastest Indian can reduce the number of check-in counters required at event entrances by up to 40%, helping organisers handle the same footfall with fewer resources and lower operational costs.

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This launch also comes in the wake of changing audience preferences toward more attendee-led event experiences. From metro stations and airports to supermarkets and fast food restaurants, self-service kiosks have been widely adopted. As part of its commitment to continuously reinvent event technology solutions in line with changing market needs, Dreamcast built this badge kiosk that attendees can use independently.

"Technology is an integral part of reducing event check-in times. But we do not believe in building technology that is bulky or difficult to deploy. That's why our engineers designed Fastest Indian to be easy to set up while keeping the hardware highly portable," said Gautam Seth, Co-Founder and Director, Dreamcast.

Beyond speed, Fastest Indian is engineered for venue efficiency. Its compact and portable design enables organisers to deploy the kiosk across multiple entry points while preserving valuable floor space. The system can be operational in under three minutes, making it suitable for venues of varying sizes and event formats.

Fastest Indian is the first in a series of check-in and badging solutions Dreamcast is developing for the enterprise events market. Further product announcements are planned for later this year.

About Dreamcast

Dreamcast is an enterprise registration and CRM platform for events, built on a unified ecosystem of on-ground solutions, workflow applications, and platform extensions. Our ecosystem helps organisations manage registrations, attendee journeys, access control, accreditation, communication, and reporting, while consistently improving productivity and streamlining operations before, during, and after every event. Learn more at https://www.dreamcast.in/

Contact Information

Contact@dreamcast.co

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